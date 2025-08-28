RU RU ES ES FR FR
Parma vs Atalanta prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025

Parma Calcio 1913 vs Atalanta prediction
Parma Calcio 1913
30 aug 2025, 12:30
- : -
Italy, Parma, Stadio Ennio Tardini
Atalanta
One of the matches of Serie A’s second round will take place on Saturday at the Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma, where the local side Parma will host Atalanta. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances for a successful pick.

Match preview

Carlos Cuesta’s team kicked off the season with a 0-2 defeat to Juventus and continue to struggle in attack. In six of their last thirteen Serie A matches, the team failed to score, which has negatively impacted their results. Despite a resilient defensive display, the club lacks sharpness up front and quality in finishing their chances.

On home soil, Parma also lacks consistency: in seven of their last nine home matches, the team failed to secure a win, settling for four draws and three defeats. However, it’s worth noting that their defense has been fairly organized— in seven of their last ten fixtures at Ennio Tardini, the hosts conceded no more than one goal.

Ivan Jurić’s side opened their campaign with a home draw against Pisa (1-1), but overall the Bergamo club remains one of the most dangerous in the league. Despite the slip-up in the first round, Atalanta have scored at least three goals in five of their last seven away Serie A fixtures. The team’s attacking potential is immense, and the upcoming match is a great opportunity to bounce back after dropping points.

On the road, Atalanta look especially confident: seven wins in their last eight away games underline their status as one of the league’s best travelling sides. Moreover, last season the Bergamaschi collected more away points than any other team (42). Interestingly, Atalanta have celebrated victory on each of their last four Serie A visits to Parma’s ground.

Probable lineups

  • Parma: Zion Suzuki, Alessandro Circati, Lautaro Valenti, Enrico Del Prato, Mathias Lövik, Mandela Keita, Adrian Bernabé, Cristian Ordóñez, Emanuele Valeri, Matteo Pellegrino, Pontus Almqvist.
  • Atalanta: Marco Carnesecchi, Giorgio Scalvini, Isak Hien, Berat Djimsiti, Raoul Bellanova, Marten de Roon, Mario Pašalić, Nicola Zalewski, Charles De Ketelaere, Gianluca Scamacca, Daniel Maldini.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Atalanta have won 7 of their last 8 Serie A away matches.
  • Parma have failed to win 7 of their last 9 home league fixtures.
  • Atalanta have defeated Parma in each of the last four head-to-heads at Parma’s ground.

Prediction

Atalanta approach this match as favorites thanks to their excellent away form and head-to-head advantage. Parma have yet to impress and continue to struggle in attack, which lowers their chances of success. I expect a confident display from the Bergamaschi and a win in this encounter.

