One of the fixtures of Serie A’s second round will unfold this Saturday at the Renato Dall’Ara, where local side Bologna hosts Como. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Vincenzo Italiano’s men kicked off the new Serie A campaign with a narrow away defeat to Roma (0-1). Despite the result, the team showed organized defensive play and, for the first time in four league matches, conceded fewer than three goals. However, Bologna clearly needs to improve their finishing, as goals have been hard to come by.

Bologna traditionally performs with confidence on home turf. Last season, they won seven of their last ten home matches, finding the net once or twice in six of those seven games. The defense has been reliable too: in six of their previous seven matches at Renato Dall’Ara, the hosts didn’t allow opponents to score more than once.

Cesc Fàbregas’ Como side opened the season with a convincing 2-0 win over Lazio, displaying disciplined football and defensive solidity. That’s their seventh victory in nine recent Serie A fixtures, with five clean sheets in that stretch. Still, scoring more than once per match has been a challenge—Como managed to net twice in only two of their last six league games.

Como’s away record deserves attention: the team is unbeaten in five of their last seven Serie A away games (four wins and a draw). However, the defense hasn’t always been rock-solid, as shown by the stats: they conceded in 16 of their last 19 away outings. On the attacking front, though, Como have been consistent, scoring in seven consecutive road matches.

Probable lineups

Bologna : Skorupski, De Silvestri, Lucumí, Lykogiannis, Casale, Orsolini, Freuler, Odgaard, Pobega, Cambiaghi, Castro.

: Skorupski, De Silvestri, Lucumí, Lykogiannis, Casale, Orsolini, Freuler, Odgaard, Pobega, Cambiaghi, Castro. Como: Butez, Vojvoda, Kempf, van der Brempt, Valle, Rodriguez, da Cunha, Perrone, Paz, Ramon, Douvikas.

Match facts and head-to-head

Bologna have won 7 of their last 10 home matches in Serie A.

Como have scored in seven straight away league games.

Both teams have found the net in each of their last five head-to-head meetings.

Prediction

Bologna are traditionally strong at home, but Como arrive in excellent form and have been regularly finding the net on their travels. Both sides play attack-minded football, making goals almost inevitable. Given the current stats and defensive vulnerabilities on both sides, the optimal bet for this match is “both teams to score.”