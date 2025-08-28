RU RU ES ES FR FR
Real Madrid vs Mallorca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30.08.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid vs Mallorca prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
30 aug 2025, 15:30
- : -
Spain, Madrid, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the fixtures of La Liga’s third round will unfold at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, where the local giants Real will host Mallorca. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Xabi Alonso’s men have kicked off the season in commanding fashion, recording back-to-back victories. In the opening round, Los Blancos edged out Osasuna (1-0), then cruised past Oviedo away (3-0), stretching their winning streak in La Liga to five matches. The team remains one of only two sides in the league yet to concede a single goal.

Real’s defense looks rock-solid, while the attacking force led by Mbappé and Rodrygo is already delivering results. In their last 10 league outings, the Madrid side has claimed nine wins, losing only to Barcelona. At the Santiago Bernabéu, they are currently on a five-match home winning streak.

Jagoba Arrasate’s Mallorca have had a rough start to the season, picking up just one point from their opening two games. They suffered a heavy defeat to Barcelona (0-3) before drawing with Celta (1-1). Their winless run in La Liga has now stretched to five matches, clearly reflecting the side’s current struggles.

On the road, Mallorca’s form is even more concerning: just one win in their last 10 away fixtures, with three draws and six defeats. The team has managed to score only once in their previous four away matches, making the task of breaking down Real’s defense an uphill battle.

Probable lineups

  • Real Madrid: Courtois, Carreras, Heisen, Rüdiger, Carvajal, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler, Mastantuono, Mbappé, Rodrygo.
  • Mallorca: Roman, Valjent, Raíllo, Morey, Mojica, Darder, Sánchez, Mascarell, Torre, Asano, Joseph.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Real have won 9 of their last 10 La Liga matches.
  • Mallorca have failed to win in 9 of their last 10 away games.
  • Real have beaten Mallorca in all 9 of their previous home league encounters.

Prediction

Real Madrid are in outstanding form, confidently controlling both defense and attack. Mallorca are enduring significant difficulties, especially away from home, and are unlikely to pose a real threat. I expect the hosts to extend their winning run and most likely keep a clean sheet.

