One of the matches of La Liga's third round will take place at Montilivi Stadium in Girona, where the local side Girona will host Sevilla. Both teams have had a disastrous start to the season and are desperate to earn their first points. Here’s a prediction on goals in this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Michel Sanchez’s men have endured a nightmare start to the new campaign, losing twice in a row with an aggregate score of 1:8. In the opening round, the Catalans lost at home to Rayo Vallecano (1:3), then suffered a heavy defeat against Villarreal (0:5). These results dropped the team to the bottom of the standings and extended their losing streak to four matches.

Girona's defense looks extremely vulnerable: the team has conceded first in 11 of their last 14 La Liga games. There are problems up front too—Girona have not scored more than one goal in seven consecutive home matches. However, the presence of Tsygankov and Portu in attack could give the hosts hope of finding the net in this game.

Matías Almeyda’s squad also stumbled out of the gate, falling to Athletic (2:3) and Getafe (1:2). Their winless run in the league has now stretched to four games, with the team conceding at least two goals in each. Sevilla’s defense is shaky and they have yet to show any real consistency.

The away stats are even worse: six straight defeats on the road in La Liga and recurring defensive errors. Sevilla have managed just one win in their last 13 La Liga games, underlining the team’s ongoing crisis. However, the attacking trio of Lukebakio, Ejuke, and Adams can create chances, and against Girona’s fragile backline, there will surely be opportunities to score.

Probable lineups

Girona : Krapivtsov, Blind, Krejci, Reis, Rincon, Herrera, Roca, Solis, Camara, Tsygankov, Portu.

: Krapivtsov, Blind, Krejci, Reis, Rincon, Herrera, Roca, Solis, Camara, Tsygankov, Portu. Sevilla: Nyland, Salas, Castrín, Carmona, Vargas, Agoumé, Sanchez, Gudelj, Ejuke, Lukebakio, Adams.

Match facts and head-to-head

Girona have conceded at least two goals in their last three La Liga matches.

Sevilla have lost six consecutive away league games.

Both teams have scored in the last three head-to-head meetings at Montilivi.

Prediction

Both teams are in crisis and desperately need points, which could lead to an open, attacking game. Girona’s home defense is weak, while Sevilla continue to make mistakes on the road. Given the stats and attacking potential on both sides, a goal exchange looks the most likely outcome.