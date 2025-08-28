RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Real Oviedo vs Real Sociedad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025

Real Oviedo vs Real Sociedad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Real Oviedo vs Real Sociedad prediction Photo: legaseriea.it / Author unknown
Real Oviedo
Real Oviedo Real Oviedo Schedule Real Oviedo News Real Oviedo Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
30 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
Spain, Oviedo, Nuevo Carlos Tartiere
Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad Real Sociedad Schedule Real Sociedad News Real Sociedad Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.08
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

One of the matches of the third round of the Spanish championship will take place on Saturday at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo, where local side Real Oviedo will host Real Sociedad. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Veljko Paunović's men have returned to La Liga, but the opening rounds have been nothing short of disastrous—they've suffered two defeats and haven't scored a single goal. To be fair, the opposition was tough: a 0-2 loss to Villarreal in the first round, followed by a 0-3 home defeat against Real Madrid. Still, it's worth remembering their impressive home run in the Segunda, where Oviedo went eight matches unbeaten.

The team's main strength remains its defense, which looked solid until facing Madrid. In their last 16 matches across La Liga and Segunda, they've lost only three times. Oviedo favors pragmatic football and is unlikely to play open, attacking soccer, but having Rondón up front gives them a chance to net their first goal since returning to the top flight.

Sergio Francisco's side is struggling for consistency at the start of the season, settling for two draws against Valencia (1-1) and Espanyol (2-2). The team dominates possession and creates chances, but poor finishing and frequent defensive lapses have cost them points. In their last ten La Liga outings, Sociedad have managed just one win, highlighting their attacking woes.

The away record is also a concern: they haven't won any of their last five league games on the road. Moreover, the San Sebastián club has conceded first in five of their last six matches. Despite these issues, the attacking trio of Kubo, Barrenetxea, and Oyarzabal is more than capable of exploiting defensive weaknesses—especially if they can impose a high tempo early on.

Probable lineups

  • Real Oviedo: Escandel, Alhassan, Calvo, Luengo, Vidal, Costas, Dendoncker, Sibo, Ilic, Rondón, Shaira.
  • Real Sociedad: Remiro, Martin, Aramburu, Zubeldia, Turrientes, Marin Tejada, Sučić, Gomez, Barrenetxea, Kubo, Oyarzabal.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Real Oviedo are unbeaten in their last 8 home matches in the Segunda.
  • Real Sociedad have failed to win any of their last 5 away games in La Liga.
  • Exactly two or three goals have been scored in 6 of Oviedo's last 7 matches.

Prediction

Real Oviedo will rely on solid defending and the energy of the home crowd, but it's hard to expect a positive result without scoring. Real Sociedad are inconsistent, especially away from home, yet possess enough attacking quality to breach the opposition's goal. I expect both teams to find the net, given the defensive frailties and recent stats.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.08
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Iran vs Afghanistan prediction CAFA Nations Cup 29 aug 2025, 08:00 Iran vs Afghanistan prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 29, 2025 Iran Odds: 1.5 Afghanistan Recommended Mostbet
Tajikistan vs India prediction CAFA Nations Cup 29 aug 2025, 11:30 Tajikistan vs India: who will kick off the tournament with a win? Tajikistan Odds: 1.6 India Bet now 1xBet
Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 29 aug 2025, 11:50 Al Hilal vs Al Riyadh prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 29, 2025 Al-Hilal Odds: 1.58 Al-Riyadh Bet now Melbet
Siwelele vs Richards Bay prediction South African Betway Premiership 29 aug 2025, 13:30 Siwelele vs Richards Bay: can Sivelele break their losing streak? Siwelele Odds: 1.55 Richards Bay Recommended Mostbet
Elche vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 29 aug 2025, 13:30 Elche vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 29, 2025 Elche Odds: 1.62 Levante Bet now Mostbet
Lens vs Brest prediction Ligue 1 France 29 aug 2025, 14:45 Lens vs Brest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 29, 2025 Lens Odds: 2.01 Brest Bet now Mostbet
Lecce vs AC Milan prediction Serie A Italy 29 aug 2025, 14:45 Lecce vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 29, 2025 Lecce Odds: 1.73 AC Milan Recommended 1xBet
Valencia vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain 29 aug 2025, 15:30 Valencia vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 29, 2025 Valencia Odds: 1.57 Getafe Bet now 1xBet
Magesi FC vs AmaZulu prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 aug 2025, 09:00 Magesi vs AmaZulu: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 30, 2025 Magesi FC Odds: 2.7 AmaZulu Bet now Melbet
Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 30, 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.75 Bournemouth Recommended Mostbet
Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain 30 aug 2025, 11:00 Alaves vs Atletico Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Deportivo Alaves Odds: 2.07 Atletico Madrid Bet now 1xBet
El Gouna FC vs ZED FC prediction Premier League Egypt 30 aug 2025, 11:00 El-Gouna vs ZED prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 30, 2025 El Gouna FC Odds: 1.6 ZED FC Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores