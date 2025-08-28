Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.08 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches of the third round of the Spanish championship will take place on Saturday at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo, where local side Real Oviedo will host Real Sociedad. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Veljko Paunović's men have returned to La Liga, but the opening rounds have been nothing short of disastrous—they've suffered two defeats and haven't scored a single goal. To be fair, the opposition was tough: a 0-2 loss to Villarreal in the first round, followed by a 0-3 home defeat against Real Madrid. Still, it's worth remembering their impressive home run in the Segunda, where Oviedo went eight matches unbeaten.

The team's main strength remains its defense, which looked solid until facing Madrid. In their last 16 matches across La Liga and Segunda, they've lost only three times. Oviedo favors pragmatic football and is unlikely to play open, attacking soccer, but having Rondón up front gives them a chance to net their first goal since returning to the top flight.

Sergio Francisco's side is struggling for consistency at the start of the season, settling for two draws against Valencia (1-1) and Espanyol (2-2). The team dominates possession and creates chances, but poor finishing and frequent defensive lapses have cost them points. In their last ten La Liga outings, Sociedad have managed just one win, highlighting their attacking woes.

The away record is also a concern: they haven't won any of their last five league games on the road. Moreover, the San Sebastián club has conceded first in five of their last six matches. Despite these issues, the attacking trio of Kubo, Barrenetxea, and Oyarzabal is more than capable of exploiting defensive weaknesses—especially if they can impose a high tempo early on.

Probable lineups

Real Oviedo : Escandel, Alhassan, Calvo, Luengo, Vidal, Costas, Dendoncker, Sibo, Ilic, Rondón, Shaira.

: Escandel, Alhassan, Calvo, Luengo, Vidal, Costas, Dendoncker, Sibo, Ilic, Rondón, Shaira. Real Sociedad: Remiro, Martin, Aramburu, Zubeldia, Turrientes, Marin Tejada, Sučić, Gomez, Barrenetxea, Kubo, Oyarzabal.

Match facts and head-to-head

Real Oviedo are unbeaten in their last 8 home matches in the Segunda.

Real Sociedad have failed to win any of their last 5 away games in La Liga.

Exactly two or three goals have been scored in 6 of Oviedo's last 7 matches.

Prediction

Real Oviedo will rely on solid defending and the energy of the home crowd, but it's hard to expect a positive result without scoring. Real Sociedad are inconsistent, especially away from home, yet possess enough attacking quality to breach the opposition's goal. I expect both teams to find the net, given the defensive frailties and recent stats.