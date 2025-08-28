RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Alaves vs Atletico Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025

Alaves vs Atletico Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Deportivo Alaves
Deportivo Alaves Deportivo Alaves Schedule Deportivo Alaves News Deportivo Alaves Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
30 aug 2025, 11:00
- : -
Spain, Vitoria, Estadio Mendizorroza
Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid Schedule Atletico Madrid News Atletico Madrid Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Deportivo Alaves wont lose
Odds: 2.07
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the fixtures of La Liga’s third round will take place on August 30 at the Mendizorrotza Stadium in Vitoria-Gasteiz, where local side Alaves will host Atletico Madrid. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash, with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Eduardo Coudet’s men kicked off the season with confidence, defeating Levante (2-1), but then narrowly lost to Betis (0-1) in the second round. Despite the setback, the Basques maintain their fighting spirit and continue to showcase solid defensive play. Alaves are unbeaten at home in five consecutive matches, making their home ground a key advantage.

The team rarely gets involved in high-scoring shootouts, preferring a pragmatic brand of football. In 11 of Alaves’ last 12 La Liga matches, no more than two goals were scored. Their strengths lie in disciplined defense, compact lines, and effective counterattacks—qualities that are especially vital against a side like Atletico.

The capital club has been the main disappointment of the season’s start, having picked up only one point from two rounds. Diego Simeone’s squad lost to Espanyol (1-2), then surprisingly drew with Elche (1-1) despite scoring first in both games. Atletico’s main problems stem from their attack, where players lack cohesion and finishing ability.

On the road, Atletico have looked shaky: just one win in their last five La Liga away matches. Moreover, the club has failed to score more than once in six of their previous eight away games. The encounter with Alaves promises to be tough, as the hosts boast a reliable defense and Atletico’s squad issues further complicate the visitors’ task.

Probable lineups

  • Alaves: Sivera, Garcés, Jonny, Tenaglia, Parada, Blanco, Guridi, Ibañez, Aleñá, Martínez, Vicente.
  • Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Gantzko, Le Normand, Ruggeri, Llorente, Cardoso, Barrios, Almada, Simeone, Alvarez, Sørloth.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Alaves are unbeaten in their last 5 home La Liga matches.
  • Atletico have failed to score in each of their last 3 away games against Alaves.
  • In 11 of Alaves’ last 12 league games, no more than two goals have been scored.

Prediction

Alaves showcase confident performances at home, rarely conceding more than one goal. Atletico are not in their best form and continue to struggle with attacking efficiency. Given the head-to-head stats and Atletico’s away woes, the hosts have a solid chance of picking up points.

Prediction on game Deportivo Alaves wont lose
Odds: 2.07
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Iran vs Afghanistan prediction CAFA Nations Cup 29 aug 2025, 08:00 Iran vs Afghanistan prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 29, 2025 Iran Odds: 1.5 Afghanistan Recommended Mostbet
Tajikistan vs India prediction CAFA Nations Cup 29 aug 2025, 11:30 Tajikistan vs India: who will kick off the tournament with a win? Tajikistan Odds: 1.6 India Bet now 1xBet
Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 29 aug 2025, 11:50 Al Hilal vs Al Riyadh prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 29, 2025 Al-Hilal Odds: 1.58 Al-Riyadh Bet now Melbet
Siwelele vs Richards Bay prediction South African Betway Premiership 29 aug 2025, 13:30 Siwelele vs Richards Bay: can Sivelele break their losing streak? Siwelele Odds: 1.55 Richards Bay Recommended Mostbet
Elche vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 29 aug 2025, 13:30 Elche vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 29, 2025 Elche Odds: 1.62 Levante Bet now Mostbet
Lens vs Brest prediction Ligue 1 France 29 aug 2025, 14:45 Lens vs Brest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 29, 2025 Lens Odds: 2.01 Brest Bet now Mostbet
Lecce vs AC Milan prediction Serie A Italy 29 aug 2025, 14:45 Lecce vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 29, 2025 Lecce Odds: 1.73 AC Milan Recommended 1xBet
Valencia vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain 29 aug 2025, 15:30 Valencia vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 29, 2025 Valencia Odds: 1.57 Getafe Bet now 1xBet
Magesi FC vs AmaZulu prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 aug 2025, 09:00 Magesi vs AmaZulu: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 30, 2025 Magesi FC Odds: 2.7 AmaZulu Bet now Melbet
Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 30, 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.75 Bournemouth Recommended Mostbet
El Gouna FC vs ZED FC prediction Premier League Egypt 30 aug 2025, 11:00 El-Gouna vs ZED prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 30, 2025 El Gouna FC Odds: 1.6 ZED FC Bet now 1xBet
Augsburg vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 12:30 Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 30, 2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.68 Bayern Munich Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores