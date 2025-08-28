Prediction on game Deportivo Alaves wont lose Odds: 2.07 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of La Liga’s third round will take place on August 30 at the Mendizorrotza Stadium in Vitoria-Gasteiz, where local side Alaves will host Atletico Madrid. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash, with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Eduardo Coudet’s men kicked off the season with confidence, defeating Levante (2-1), but then narrowly lost to Betis (0-1) in the second round. Despite the setback, the Basques maintain their fighting spirit and continue to showcase solid defensive play. Alaves are unbeaten at home in five consecutive matches, making their home ground a key advantage.

The team rarely gets involved in high-scoring shootouts, preferring a pragmatic brand of football. In 11 of Alaves’ last 12 La Liga matches, no more than two goals were scored. Their strengths lie in disciplined defense, compact lines, and effective counterattacks—qualities that are especially vital against a side like Atletico.

The capital club has been the main disappointment of the season’s start, having picked up only one point from two rounds. Diego Simeone’s squad lost to Espanyol (1-2), then surprisingly drew with Elche (1-1) despite scoring first in both games. Atletico’s main problems stem from their attack, where players lack cohesion and finishing ability.

On the road, Atletico have looked shaky: just one win in their last five La Liga away matches. Moreover, the club has failed to score more than once in six of their previous eight away games. The encounter with Alaves promises to be tough, as the hosts boast a reliable defense and Atletico’s squad issues further complicate the visitors’ task.

Probable lineups

Alaves : Sivera, Garcés, Jonny, Tenaglia, Parada, Blanco, Guridi, Ibañez, Aleñá, Martínez, Vicente.

: Sivera, Garcés, Jonny, Tenaglia, Parada, Blanco, Guridi, Ibañez, Aleñá, Martínez, Vicente. Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Gantzko, Le Normand, Ruggeri, Llorente, Cardoso, Barrios, Almada, Simeone, Alvarez, Sørloth.

Match facts and head-to-head

Alaves are unbeaten in their last 5 home La Liga matches.

Atletico have failed to score in each of their last 3 away games against Alaves.

In 11 of Alaves’ last 12 league games, no more than two goals have been scored.

Prediction

Alaves showcase confident performances at home, rarely conceding more than one goal. Atletico are not in their best form and continue to struggle with attacking efficiency. Given the head-to-head stats and Atletico’s away woes, the hosts have a solid chance of picking up points.