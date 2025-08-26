RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Lens vs Brest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 29, 2025

Lens vs Brest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 29, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Lens vs Brest prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Lens
29 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
France, Lens, Stade Bollaert-Delelis
Brest
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Lens
Odds: 2.01
One of the fixtures of Ligue 1’s third matchday will unfold on Friday at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens, where the local side Lens will host Brest. Both teams have had a disappointing start to the season, making every point in this clash especially valuable. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this encounter with solid chances for success.

Match preview

After a 0-1 defeat to Lyon in the opening round, Lens managed to regroup and snatched an important win over Le Havre (2-1). That victory lifted the team to 10th place and boosted their confidence. However, their underwhelming home form remains an issue—Lens have lost 7 of their last 11 Ligue 1 games on their own turf.

In the upcoming match, the hosts are expected to rely on quick transitions from defense to attack and high pressing in the opposition half. Thauvin and Said will be key figures, as both can create chances with individual brilliance. Still, an unstable defense demands focus—any lapse could prove costly.

Brest started their campaign with a draw and a loss, the latest being a 0-2 away defeat to Toulouse that exposed the team’s attacking struggles. Eric Roy’s men sit 14th, having scored just once in two rounds. The defense is also a weak spot: Brest have already conceded five goals and are still searching for the right balance between attack and defense.

Against Lens, the visitors will look to strike on the counter, banking on Balde’s pace and Del Castillo’s creativity. However, the head-to-head stats and Brest’s current form against strong opponents provide little cause for optimism. To get a result, the team will need maximum discipline and must seize every scoring opportunity.

Probable lineups

  • Lens: Risser, Gradit, Sarr, Yudol, Aguilar, Thomasson, Sylla, Machado, Thauvin, Said, Fofana
  • Brest: Maetzki, Loko, Le Cardinal, Chardonnet, Lala, Magnetti, Le-Melou, Doumbia, Ajorque, Balde, Del Castillo

Match facts and H2H

  • Lens have won 5 of their last 6 matches against Brest in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2.
  • Brest have conceded at least two goals in 6 of their last 8 league games.
  • Lens have won each of their last three home matches against Brest.

Prediction

Lens have been consistently successful in head-to-head clashes with Brest and will be highly motivated to strengthen their position after a rocky start. Brest’s ongoing issues in both defense and attack play into the hosts’ hands. Our bet for this match: “Lens to win” at 2.01.

