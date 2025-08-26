Prediction on game Win AC Milan Odds: 1.73 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Serie A matchday 2 will take place on Friday at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, where local side Lecce will host AC Milan. Here’s a betting tip for the outcome of this clash, offering promising odds for success.

Match preview

Lecce kicked off the season with a goalless draw against Genoa (0-0), extending their unbeaten run across all competitions to four games. Eusebio Di Francesco’s team is banking on disciplined defending, as evidenced by three consecutive clean sheets in Serie A. However, their home record is a concern: just one win in their last 11 matches on home soil and significant struggles to pick up points against stronger opposition.

Against Milan, the hosts will look to capitalize on counterattacks and rapid wing play. The key figure will be Francesco Camarda, tasked with linking up Lecce’s attacking moves. If Lecce can keep things tight at the back and take their chances, they have a shot at getting a result.

Milan suffered a surprise 1-2 defeat to Cremonese on opening day and will be eager to bounce back. Massimiliano Allegri’s side continues to showcase consistent attacking output, having scored in six straight Serie A matches, but defensive frailties remain—just three clean sheets in their last 15 games. Despite the setback, the Rossoneri have reason for optimism away from home, boasting four wins in their last six matches on the road.

In this upcoming clash, Milan will aim to dominate possession and apply pressure through the half-spaces. Rafael Leão’s involvement is in doubt, but even without him, the squad is packed with attacking options: Pulisic, Jiménez, and Saelemaekers all have the quality to break down Lecce’s defense. With proper focus at the back, Milan look well-positioned to take all three points.

Probable lineups

Lecce : Falcone, Gallo, Gabriel, Chialonda, Veiga, Koulibaly, Banda, Berisha, Ramadani, Morente, Camarda

: Falcone, Gallo, Gabriel, Chialonda, Veiga, Koulibaly, Banda, Berisha, Ramadani, Morente, Camarda Milan: Maignan, Gabbia, Tomori, Pavlovic, Estupiñán, Fofana, Loftus-Cheek, Modric, Pulisic, Jiménez, Saelemaekers

Match facts & head-to-head

Lecce have failed to win at home in 10 of their last 11 Serie A fixtures.

Milan defeated Lecce away last season with a 3-2 scoreline.

Both teams scored in 6 of Milan’s last 8 away matches.

Prediction

Milan come into this game determined to recover from a disappointing start and have a clear advantage in squad depth and experience. Lecce, despite a decent defensive run, are inconsistent at home and are unlikely to contain the visitors’ attacking threat. The optimal bet here is “Milan to win” at odds of 1.73.