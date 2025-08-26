Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the most intriguing UEFA Conference League play-off qualifiers will take place on Thursday at the Stade de Genève, where the local Servette will host Shakhtar Donetsk. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw, so the outcome of this clash will be decided in the return fixture. I suggest betting on goals in this encounter—there’s strong value to be found here.

Match preview

Servette approach the second leg boasting an impressive attacking record, having scored in 12 consecutive official matches. The team actively utilizes wing play and rapid transitions, allowing them to regularly create dangerous chances. However, defense remains the Swiss side’s Achilles’ heel: they have conceded 11 goals in their last six matches, which could prove decisive against a more experienced opponent.

Back on home turf, Servette are expected to focus on high-pressure play, utilizing swift counterattacks and the individual brilliance of their attacking leaders. The team’s success will hinge on clinical finishing and smart use of open spaces. If Geneva’s side manage to maintain the right balance between offense and defense, their chances for a surprise result will rise significantly.

Shakhtar showcased their superiority in the first leg, enjoying 71% possession and firing 23 shots at goal, but couldn’t capitalize on their dominance. The Ukrainian club are now unbeaten in seven European fixtures, demonstrating consistency and self-belief. The Miners’ greatest asset is their experience at the highest level, which enables them to control games and keep their composure in crucial moments.

In the second leg, Shakhtar will look to impose their style, relying on ball control and positional attacks. A key factor will be their midfield play, where the Donetsk side excel at dictating tempo and quickly advancing the ball. If the visitors convert even a portion of their chances, their prospects of reaching the group stage look very strong. Shakhtar head into the clash with Servette following a 2-0 away win over Veres.

Probable lineups

Servette: Joël Mall – Anthony Baron, Bradley Mazikou, Dylan Bronn, Lounes Srdanovic – Lamine Fomba, Timothé Cognat – Alexis Antunes, Miroslav Stevanovic, Giotto Morandi – Keyan Varela.

Joël Mall – Anthony Baron, Bradley Mazikou, Dylan Bronn, Lounes Srdanovic – Lamine Fomba, Timothé Cognat – Alexis Antunes, Miroslav Stevanovic, Giotto Morandi – Keyan Varela. Shakhtar Donetsk: Dmytro Riznyk – Mykola Matviienko, Pedro Henrique Azevedo, Valeriy Bondar, Yefym Konoplia – Oleh Ocheretko, Artem Bondarenko, Heorhiy Sudakov – Nevertton, Pedrinho, Alisson.

Match facts and head-to-head

The first leg finished 1-1, with both teams attacking actively.

Servette have scored at least once in 12 straight official matches.

Shakhtar are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions.

Prediction

This promises to be an open, action-packed contest at both ends. Servette will attack aggressively, backed by their home crowd, but Shakhtar have the more balanced squad and the edge in European experience. The optimal bet is "Both teams to score" at 1.60.