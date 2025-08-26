Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.78 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the return legs of the Conference League final qualifying round will take place on Thursday at the “OPAP Arena” in Athens, where Greek side AEK will host Belgian club Anderlecht. Let’s take a closer look at the goal markets for this clash, which promise a high probability of success.

Match preview

AEK Athens approach the second leg with a solid chance of advancing to the group stage. The first leg in Belgium ended 1-1, and Marko Nikolić’s side showed great character by equalizing late after conceding in the first half. Domestically, the Greeks got off to a confident start, defeating Panserraikos 2-0, which has boosted the squad’s morale.

AEK’s playing model is built around a reliable defense and intense pressing. Over their last six matches, the club has conceded just four goals, keeping three clean sheets. The Athenians are strong at home: their last four fixtures at the “OPAP Arena” have ended without defeat (3 wins, 1 draw).

Anderlecht, after the first encounter, are looking to turn things around in Athens. In Belgium, David Hubert’s team created plenty of chances — 20 shots and 10 on target — but managed to convert only one. In their last six matches across all competitions, the “Purple & White” have won three, drawn twice, and lost only once.

However, the Belgians also focus on defensive discipline and tend to play pragmatically in European competitions. In their last two away Conference League matches, Anderlecht have secured 1-1 draws, and in their last three games overall, the total goals have not exceeded 2.5. This scenario seems likely in Athens as well.

Probable line-ups

AEK: Strakosha, Rota, Relvas, Mukudi, Pilios, Pereira, Mantalos, Pineda, Koita, Gacinovic, Zini

Anderlecht: Kusmans — Augustinsson, Simic, Hey, Maamar — Liansana, Kett — Degriff, Khazar, Angulo — Dolberg

Match facts and head-to-head

The first leg in Brussels ended 1-1, with Anderlecht holding the initiative.

AEK’s last three matches have all finished under 2.5 goals.

Anderlecht are unbeaten in two consecutive Conference League away games, both ending 1-1.

Prediction

Both teams prefer a cautious approach and focus on defensive organization, as was evident in the first leg. Given the balance of power, limited number of chances, and the trend toward low-scoring results, the optimal bet appears to be “under 2.5 goals” at odds of 1.78.