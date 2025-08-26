RU RU ES ES FR FR
AZ Alkmaar vs Levski Sofia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 28, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
AZ Alkmaar vs Levski Sofia prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
AZ Alkmaar
28 aug 2025, 13:30
- : -
International, Alkmaar, AFAS Stadion
Levski Sofia
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
One of the return legs of the final Conference League qualifying round will take place on Thursday at the AFAS Stadium in Alkmaar, where the local side AZ Alkmaar will host Bulgaria's Levski Sofia. Let's take a look at a high-value bet for the outcome of this clash.

Match preview

AZ Alkmaar put on a convincing display in their first encounter with Levski Sofia, securing a 2-0 away victory. The team has shown consistent form this season, going unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions. Notably, in four of those games, the "Cheeseheads" have won by at least a two-goal margin, reflecting their clinical finishing.

On home soil, the Dutch club plays with aggression and efficiency. AZ Alkmaar have won both of their last home fixtures without conceding, covering the -1.5 handicap in each. Team morale is high, and their objective is clear: to confidently book a spot in the Conference League group stage.

Levski Sofia find themselves in a tough spot after losing at home. To keep their European hopes alive, the Bulgarians need to overturn a two-goal deficit—a daunting task against their current opposition. Moreover, the head-to-head stats aren't in the visitors' favor: they've lost three straight matches to AZ Alkmaar, twice by exactly two goals.

Levski have shown inconsistent results on the European stage and struggle offensively against Eredivisie-level teams. Additionally, in their last away game against AZ Alkmaar, Levski suffered a heavy 0-5 defeat, which could also weigh on the players psychologically.

Probable lineups

  • AZ Alkmaar: Owusu-Oduro, Meijuma, Goes, Penetra, Wolf, Smit, Koopmeiners, Mijnans, Poku, Parrott, Merdink
  • Levski: Vutsov — de Lima Costa, Makoun, Dimitrov, Neves Paulo Faustino — Kostadinov, Trdin, Kirilov, Rildo, Petkov — Everton Bala

Match facts and head-to-head

  • AZ Alkmaar have won their last two matches against Levski Sofia by exactly two goals.
  • In their most recent meeting in Alkmaar, the hosts triumphed 5-0.
  • AZ Alkmaar are unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions.

Prediction

Given the first leg result and the teams' current form, AZ Alkmaar head into the return fixture as clear favorites. The Dutch side are dominant at home and regularly win by two goals or more. Expect a confident home victory, and our pick for the match is "AZ Alkmaar to win with a -1.5 handicap" at odds of 2.12.

Comments
