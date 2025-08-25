RU RU ES ES FR FR
Grimsby vs Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 27, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Grimsby vs Manchester United prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
27 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
England, Cleethorpes, Blundell Park
One of the fixtures in the second round of the English League Cup will take place on Wednesday at Blundell Park in Grimsby, where the local side Grimsby Town hosts Manchester United. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

The Mariners have started the new League Two season on the right foot, securing three wins and two draws. This run of form has allowed them to approach the game against a top club with a fair dose of confidence and without pressure. The club is banking on a warm home reception and an early goal that could unsettle their opponents.

However, despite their local success, the gulf in class between the two teams is enormous. The last time Grimsby faced United was an astonishing 77 years ago, with the match ending in a draw. Repeating that feat now seems nearly impossible, especially if the visitors arrive motivated.

For United, this is their first appearance at this stage of the League Cup since 2014, when, as a reminder, the team was humiliated by MK Dons 0-4. Ruben Amorim is still searching for his first win of the current season, and a slip-up against a fourth-division club could cost him the trust of both fans and management.

Squad rotation is expected, but even so, United’s depth is far superior. New signing Benjamin Sesko is likely to feature up front, while youngsters Zirkzee and Chido Obi could also get their chance. A strong start and an early goal will be the key to a comfortable victory.

Probable lineups

  • Grimsby: Crowe; Maher, Smith, Rodgers, Glenn; Hunt, Cleary, Gavin Holshaw; Green, Obike, Emmanuel
  • Manchester United: Pim, Rodgers, Warren, MacJannett, Staunton, Amaluzor, Toure, MacEachran, Khoury, Burns, Kabia

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The last meeting between these teams was in 1948 and ended 1-1.
  • Grimsby are unbeaten in their last five League Two matches heading into this game.
  • United lost their last match at this stage of the League Cup 0-4.

Prediction

Despite possible rotation and a shaky start to the season, Manchester United should be able to handle a League Two opponent. The quality of their squad and the motivation to silence critics after a disappointing start will drive the Red Devils to victory. My bet: Manchester United to win with a -2.0 handicap at 1.76.

