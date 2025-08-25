RU RU ES ES FR FR
Copenhagen vs Basel prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 27, 2025

Copenhagen vs Basel prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 27, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
FC Copenhagen vs FC Basel 1893 prediction Photo: onefootball.com / Author unknown
FC Copenhagen
27 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Copenhagen, Parken
FC Basel 1893
One of the UEFA Champions League playoff round clashes takes place on Wednesday at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, where the home side Copenhagen will host Swiss outfit Basel. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, both teams are set to battle it out for a coveted spot in the group stage of Europe's most prestigious club competition. Here’s a betting tip for this high-stakes encounter with promising odds.

Match preview

Copenhagen continue to impress both domestically and on the European stage. In the first leg, the Danish side showed great character, coming back to level the score after conceding an early goal. Gabriel Pereira once again played the hero, netting his second consecutive goal in the Champions League.

Jacob Neestrup's men are unbeaten in their last 10 away matches, and they're even more formidable at home in Parken. So far this season, Copenhagen have won both of their home qualifiers, including a dominant 5-0 victory over Malmö. The passionate home crowd and the team’s attacking consistency make the Danes clear favorites heading into the return leg.

Basel have returned to the Champions League after a long absence and are banking on the experience of their captain Xherdan Shaqiri, who found the net in the first match. However, Jonas Adjetei’s red card has seriously complicated things for the Swiss, who will now have to cope without one of their key defenders. Moreover, Basel struggle to match Copenhagen’s pace and attacking variety.

Ludovic Magnin has had extra time to prepare, as Basel skipped a round of their domestic league, which could help them physically. Still, the absence of key players like Kevin Carlos and Fan van Bremmen casts doubt on their ability to put up a real fight. For Basel to reach the Champions League group stage, they’ll need a flawless performance and must capitalize on counter-attacks.

Probable lineups

  • Copenhagen: Kamil Grabara; Huescas, Hatzidiakos, Pereira, Meling; Lerager, Mattsson; Larsson, Elyounoussi, Klaesson; Cornelius
  • Basel: Hitz; Vouilloz, Tsunemoto, Vouillot, Barisic, Schmid; Leroy, Metinho; Otele, Shaqiri, Traore;

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Copenhagen are unbeaten in their last six home European matches.
  • Basel have not advanced from the Champions League playoffs since 2017.
  • In the first leg, the Swiss side managed eight shots on target but scored only from the penalty spot.

Prediction

Given Copenhagen’s current form and home dominance, the Danish club are strong favorites to win. Neestrup’s squad look more stable defensively, sharper in attack, and overall more balanced. Our prediction: Copenhagen to win at odds of 1.78.

