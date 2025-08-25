Prediction on game Win FC Copenhagen Odds: 1.78 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the UEFA Champions League playoff round clashes takes place on Wednesday at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, where the home side Copenhagen will host Swiss outfit Basel. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, both teams are set to battle it out for a coveted spot in the group stage of Europe's most prestigious club competition. Here’s a betting tip for this high-stakes encounter with promising odds.

Match preview

Copenhagen continue to impress both domestically and on the European stage. In the first leg, the Danish side showed great character, coming back to level the score after conceding an early goal. Gabriel Pereira once again played the hero, netting his second consecutive goal in the Champions League.

Jacob Neestrup's men are unbeaten in their last 10 away matches, and they're even more formidable at home in Parken. So far this season, Copenhagen have won both of their home qualifiers, including a dominant 5-0 victory over Malmö. The passionate home crowd and the team’s attacking consistency make the Danes clear favorites heading into the return leg.

Basel have returned to the Champions League after a long absence and are banking on the experience of their captain Xherdan Shaqiri, who found the net in the first match. However, Jonas Adjetei’s red card has seriously complicated things for the Swiss, who will now have to cope without one of their key defenders. Moreover, Basel struggle to match Copenhagen’s pace and attacking variety.

Ludovic Magnin has had extra time to prepare, as Basel skipped a round of their domestic league, which could help them physically. Still, the absence of key players like Kevin Carlos and Fan van Bremmen casts doubt on their ability to put up a real fight. For Basel to reach the Champions League group stage, they’ll need a flawless performance and must capitalize on counter-attacks.

Probable lineups

Copenhagen : Kamil Grabara; Huescas, Hatzidiakos, Pereira, Meling; Lerager, Mattsson; Larsson, Elyounoussi, Klaesson; Cornelius

: Kamil Grabara; Huescas, Hatzidiakos, Pereira, Meling; Lerager, Mattsson; Larsson, Elyounoussi, Klaesson; Cornelius Basel: Hitz; Vouilloz, Tsunemoto, Vouillot, Barisic, Schmid; Leroy, Metinho; Otele, Shaqiri, Traore;

Match facts and head-to-head

Copenhagen are unbeaten in their last six home European matches.

Basel have not advanced from the Champions League playoffs since 2017.

In the first leg, the Swiss side managed eight shots on target but scored only from the penalty spot.

Prediction

Given Copenhagen’s current form and home dominance, the Danish club are strong favorites to win. Neestrup’s squad look more stable defensively, sharper in attack, and overall more balanced. Our prediction: Copenhagen to win at odds of 1.78.