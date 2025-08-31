Dovbyk for Giménez! Milan and Roma set to swap strikers

Mexican forward gives the green light to the move

Milan and Roma are plotting an intriguing striker swap. Over the past few days, rumors have linked Artem Dovbyk and Santiago Giménez with a change of clubs, but until recently, the Mexican was reluctant to leave the Rossoneri.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, the 24-year-old forward—who cost Milan over €30 million just this winter—has given the green light to a move to Roma.

🚨🟡🔴 EXCLUSIVE: Santiago Giménez opens doors to AS Roma move from AC Milan.



The swap deal with Artem Dovbyk to AC Milan can now happen — if the two clubs agree on terms.



After weeks insisting to stay at AC Milan, club plans are clearly to sell Giménez… and Santi accepts. 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/0zpjdwQhk6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2025

This paves the way for a swap deal before the transfer window slams shut: Dovbyk could join Milan, while Giménez would bolster Roma's attacking line-up.

Interestingly, not long ago Santiago was adamant about continuing his career at Milan, but the club's management has changed its plans and decided to sell the striker. The player himself is ready to accept this move. Now, everything hinges on negotiations between the clubs, who must iron out the details of the transfer.