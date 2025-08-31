RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Dovbyk for Giménez! Milan and Roma set to swap strikers

Dovbyk for Giménez! Milan and Roma set to swap strikers

Mexican forward gives the green light to the move
Football news Today, 13:07
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Dovbyk for Giménez! Milan and Roma set to swap strikers Photo: collage Dailysports

Milan and Roma are plotting an intriguing striker swap. Over the past few days, rumors have linked Artem Dovbyk and Santiago Giménez with a change of clubs, but until recently, the Mexican was reluctant to leave the Rossoneri.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, the 24-year-old forward—who cost Milan over €30 million just this winter—has given the green light to a move to Roma.

This paves the way for a swap deal before the transfer window slams shut: Dovbyk could join Milan, while Giménez would bolster Roma's attacking line-up.

Interestingly, not long ago Santiago was adamant about continuing his career at Milan, but the club's management has changed its plans and decided to sell the striker. The player himself is ready to accept this move. Now, everything hinges on negotiations between the clubs, who must iron out the details of the transfer.

Related teams and leagues
AC Milan AC Milan Schedule AC Milan News AC Milan Transfers
Roma Roma Schedule Roma News Roma Transfers
Serie A Italy Serie A Italy Table Serie A Italy Fixtures Serie A Italy Predictions
Related Game News
Return to Europe? Mitrović set to leave Al Hilal Football news Yesterday, 14:27 Return to Europe? Mitrović set to leave Al Hilal
Related Team News
Joe Gomez Transfer news Today, 06:11 Joe Gomez to leave Liverpool? Milan submits transfer inquiry
Christopher Nkunku in Milan Transfer news Yesterday, 05:49 Official: Christopher Nkunku is a Milan player!
Artem Dovbyk Transfer news Yesterday, 04:33 Striker swap? Milan and Roma could trade Dovbyk and Gimenez
AC Milan Considering Swap Deal Between Santi Giménez and Artem Dovbyk Football news 29 aug 2025, 22:55 AC Milan Considering Swap Deal Between Santi Giménez and Artem Dovbyk
Football news 29 aug 2025, 14:07 Liverpool gives Tsimikas green light for medical in Rome. What are the terms of the deal?
Ardon Yashari in the Milan line-up Football news 29 aug 2025, 03:53 Disaster! Ardon Jashari suffers horrific injury in training and could miss the rest of the year
Related Tournament News
Legendary Raúl Albiol returns to Serie A. World and European champion to sign with Pisa Football news Today, 12:39 Legendary Raúl Albiol returns to Serie A. World and European champion to sign with Pisa
Playing it safe. Moise Kean set to extend contract with Fiorentina on improved terms Football news Yesterday, 09:50 Playing it safe. Moise Kean set to extend contract with Fiorentina on improved terms
Instead of Boniface. Milan prepares Vlahović transfer Football news 24 aug 2025, 14:36 Instead of Boniface. Milan prepares Vlahović transfer
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores