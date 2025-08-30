Striker swap? Milan and Roma could trade Dovbyk and Gimenez

A deal where everyone wins

Milan and Roma are considering a potential striker swap. Artem Dovbyk could become a Rossoneri player, while Santiago Gimenez would head to Rome.

Details: A few days ago, Italian journalist Antonio Vitiello reported that Roma’s Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk might be loaned to Milan. Yesterday, Milan sporting director Igli Tare confirmed the Rossoneri’s interest in the striker. In an interview with Gazetta.it, the executive stated that Dovbyk’s transfer is only possible if Milan’s forward Santiago Gimenez moves to the capital in exchange.

Numerically, right now, I think our attacking line is complete. However, as an alternative, we are considering a swap with Gimenez (meaning Dovbyk to Milan): we’ll see if it’s feasible. Having both of them together is impossible. Since we play just one match a week, we need to have the right squad: if that’s the case, it would be a straightforward swap; otherwise, we’ll keep the current roster.

Let’s recall, Milan striker Santiago Gimenez joined the team this February. Since then, he’s played 16 matches for Milan, scoring five goals and providing two assists.



Artem Dovbyk appeared in 45 games for Roma during the 2024/25 season, netting 17 goals and registering two assists. The Ukrainian has yet to make an impact this season.



