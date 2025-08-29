Liverpool gives Tsimikas green light for medical in Rome. What are the terms of the deal?
After Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas saw his standing at Liverpool significantly diminish, the Reds are now ready to part ways with the player. However, a compromise was necessary to move negotiations forward.
Details: According to The Athletic, the Reds have agreed to Roma's offer for a loan move, though the deal will not include a purchase option. This is somewhat surprising, as Liverpool had previously insisted they would only let Tsimikas leave on a permanent transfer.
The Merseyside club has already given the go-ahead for the Greek to undergo a medical with the Roman side. This move fulfills Tsimikas' ambition: he wanted to join a club competing in European tournaments and preferred a move abroad over continuing his career in England.
Reminder: Previously, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot did not rule out new signings at Liverpool before the close of the transfer window.