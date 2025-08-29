RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Liverpool gives Tsimikas green light for medical in Rome. What are the terms of the deal?

Liverpool gives Tsimikas green light for medical in Rome. What are the terms of the deal?

A compromise had to be made.
Football news Today, 14:07
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

After Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas saw his standing at Liverpool significantly diminish, the Reds are now ready to part ways with the player. However, a compromise was necessary to move negotiations forward.

Details: According to The Athletic, the Reds have agreed to Roma's offer for a loan move, though the deal will not include a purchase option. This is somewhat surprising, as Liverpool had previously insisted they would only let Tsimikas leave on a permanent transfer.

The Merseyside club has already given the go-ahead for the Greek to undergo a medical with the Roman side. This move fulfills Tsimikas' ambition: he wanted to join a club competing in European tournaments and preferred a move abroad over continuing his career in England.

Reminder: Previously, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot did not rule out new signings at Liverpool before the close of the transfer window.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Roma Roma Schedule Roma News Roma Transfers
Related Team News
Slot does not rule out new transfers at Liverpool as transfer window nears its end Football news Today, 07:33 Slot does not rule out new transfers at Liverpool as transfer window nears its end
QUIZ. Liverpool vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams? Football news Today, 05:25 QUIZ. Liverpool vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams?
Alexander Isak in the Newcastle line-up Football news Today, 05:01 Last chance! Liverpool set to make final bid for Alexander Isak
Arne Slot Football news Yesterday, 14:59 “Challenging and exciting” — Arne Slot comments on Liverpool's Champions League draw
Liverpool legend urges Slot to sign a new defender to replace Konate Football news Yesterday, 03:10 Liverpool legend urges Slot to sign a new defender to replace Konate
Rio Ngumoha celebrates his debut goal in the English Premier League Football news 27 aug 2025, 08:11 Chelsea demands compensation from Liverpool for Rio Ngumoha
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores