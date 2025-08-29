Liverpool gives Tsimikas green light for medical in Rome. What are the terms of the deal?

A compromise had to be made.

After Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas saw his standing at Liverpool significantly diminish, the Reds are now ready to part ways with the player. However, a compromise was necessary to move negotiations forward.

Details: According to The Athletic, the Reds have agreed to Roma's offer for a loan move, though the deal will not include a purchase option. This is somewhat surprising, as Liverpool had previously insisted they would only let Tsimikas leave on a permanent transfer.

The Merseyside club has already given the go-ahead for the Greek to undergo a medical with the Roman side. This move fulfills Tsimikas' ambition: he wanted to join a club competing in European tournaments and preferred a move abroad over continuing his career in England.

Reminder: Previously, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot did not rule out new signings at Liverpool before the close of the transfer window.