Slot does not rule out new transfers at Liverpool as transfer window nears its end

There are no reasons to complain about the squad.

The opening matches have revealed significant defensive issues for Liverpool, and experts have urged Arne Slot to make signings in this area. However, the Dutch manager remains composed.

Details: Slot stated that, for the time being, he has no reason to complain about the squad, but he would not turn down the chance to reinforce the team with a quality player.

Quote: "As always, we try to sign players who can help us. After the first two matches, there's no reason to complain or to think that we still need something else. But if we have the opportunity to strengthen the squad, we'll do it, provided it's for the right money and the right player. We'll see if we do something and what exactly we can do," the Dutch coach said at Friday's press conference.

Reminder: Liverpool have recently been linked with Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi, but his price tag is considered too high for the Reds. However, there is a chance to sign him for free next summer when his contract expires.