Liverpool legend urges Slot to sign a new defender to replace Konate

Not impressed by the Frenchman.

As the season got underway, pundits began to take note of Liverpool’s major defensive issues, with club legends moving from vague concerns to pinpointing who’s to blame for the team’s lack of reliability at the back.

Details: Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has singled out Ibrahima Konate as the weak link in Arne Slot’s backline and called on the Dutchman to bring in a replacement. Still, he hopes Konate can improve over time.