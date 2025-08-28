Liverpool legend urges Slot to sign a new defender to replace Konate

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Not impressed by the Frenchman.
Football news Today, 03:10
As the season got underway, pundits began to take note of Liverpool’s major defensive issues, with club legends moving from vague concerns to pinpointing who’s to blame for the team’s lack of reliability at the back.

Details: Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has singled out Ibrahima Konate as the weak link in Arne Slot’s backline and called on the Dutchman to bring in a replacement. Still, he hopes Konate can improve over time.

Quote: “Yes, I’m worried about the defence, but I think everyone is at the moment. Van Dijk needs a new partner, doesn’t he? Because the Frenchman (Konate) is just not up to it, he’s making a lot of mistakes.

But don’t forget, they’ve had different players coming in at the back, so it’s all looked a bit shaky. But it will get better with time – that’s Liverpool. And there’s still a chance that if they need to strengthen, the transfer window is still open,” Lawrenson said on talkSPORT.

