No panic! Liverpool confident in successful Marc Guéhi transfer

"The Scousers" have no doubt the player will join the squad.
Football news Today, 06:33
Mark Guehi with the England Super Cup Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The deal could be finalized as early as next week.

Details: According to renowned insider Sacha Tavolieri, English side Liverpool are hoping to wrap up a move for 25-year-old Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi as soon as possible, firmly believing in the success of this transfer.

Earlier reports indicated that Liverpool tabled an offer of around €40 million for the player, but Palace rejected the bid, demanding no less than €50 million. There was a lull in negotiations after that, but according to sources, talks have now resumed, with Liverpool returning to Palace with an improved offer.

Last season, Guéhi made 44 appearances for Palace, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists. His contract with the club runs until 2026, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €45 million.

Reminder: "Contact Crystal Palace." Slot commented on the rumors about signing Guéhi

