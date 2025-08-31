Prediction on game Germany Total over 98.5 Odds: 1.65 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On September 1, 2025, the EuroBasket group stage will feature a clash between Germany and Great Britain. Let’s take a closer look at a bet focused on one team’s scoring performance in this encounter.

Germany

The German national team is the reigning world champion and one of the continent’s powerhouses. In the previous EuroBasket, Germany reached the semifinals, where they fell to eventual champions Spain, but bounced back to confidently defeat Poland in the third-place game.

The current tournament has started phenomenally for Germany, with the team displaying incredible offensive firepower. In the opening game, Germany demolished Montenegro 106-76, then dispatched Sweden 105-83, and followed up with a convincing 107-88 win over Lithuania. Such a start only reinforces their status as favorites and the high expectations resting on this star-studded roster.

The team is led by Dennis Schröder, who is averaging 23.3 points per game, while Franz Wagner consistently contributes on both ends and leads the squad in rebounds with an average of 6 per game. Heading into the matchup against Great Britain, Germany is a clear favorite, and there’s little doubt about the eventual outcome. The only real question is how big the final margin will be.

Great Britain

The Great Britain squad is considerably less formidable than their upcoming opponents. They’re ranked 24th in Europe and 48th globally. At the last EuroBasket, the British team participated but endured a disastrous campaign, losing all five of their group games.

The current tournament has also been rough for Great Britain. They opened with a 70-94 defeat to Lithuania, suffered a heavy 79-109 loss to Finland, and in the third round, couldn’t keep pace with Sweden, falling 59-78. As it stands, the team is fifth in the group standings, with two tough games remaining against Germany and Montenegro. Realistically, their chances in these matchups are slim, considering the caliber of their opponents.

One interesting note is the head-to-head record against Germany: out of four previous meetings, Great Britain has managed to win three. However, it’s important to remember that most of those games were in qualifiers, when Germany often fielded a less than optimal lineup.

Key facts and head-to-head

Germany has won 11 of their last 12 games.

Germany’s last 6 games have all seen totals over 171.5 points.

Great Britain has lost 7 of their last 8 games.

Prediction for Germany vs Great Britain

Germany come into this matchup as the outright favorite not just here, but for the entire EuroBasket, and the only question is what the final score will be. Great Britain continues to fight in every game, but so far has struggled to find any success in the tournament and has allowed a lot of points to their opponents. Germany, on the other hand, have been consistently prolific offensively, putting up over 100 points in every tournament game so far. This match is unlikely to be an exception, and we should expect a convincing German victory with a high-scoring output. My pick for this game: Germany’s individual total over 98.5 points at odds of 1.65.