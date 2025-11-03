ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Real Madrid players, together with Xabi Alonso, pay tribute to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva

Real Madrid players, together with Xabi Alonso, pay tribute to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva

A worthy gesture from the Galacticos.
Football news Today, 16:43
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid players, together with Xabi Alonso, pay tribute to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva https://x.com/LFC

The memory of Jota and Andre will be immortalized.

Details: On the eve of tomorrow's Champions League clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid, a delegation from Los Blancos—Xabi Alonso, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, and Emilio Butragueño—paid their respects to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva by laying flowers at their memorial and observing a minute of silence.

Trent Alexander-Arnold played alongside Diogo Jota at Liverpool, making this a deeply personal and emotional moment for him.

Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva tragically lost their lives in a horrific car accident on July 3 in Spain, when their Lamborghini Urus veered off the road and caught fire.

Tributes and gestures of respect for Jota and Silva continue to pour in from around the world.

Reminder: "If I score a goal, I won't celebrate" - Trent Alexander-Arnold comments ahead of Champions League clash against Liverpool

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Game News
Alexander Isak of Liverpool receives instructions from Arne Slot Football news Today, 15:03 Major blow for Liverpool. Alexander Isak ruled out against Real Madrid
"If I score a goal, I won't celebrate" - Trent Alexander-Arnold comments ahead of Champions League clash against Liverpool Football news Yesterday, 08:47 "If I score a goal, I won't celebrate" - Trent Alexander-Arnold comments ahead of Champions League clash against Liverpool
Following Mourinho’s footsteps. Xabi Alonso declines pre-match training at Anfield Football news 30 oct 2025, 11:02 Following Mourinho’s footsteps. Xabi Alonso declines pre-match training at Anfield
Related Team News
Serious lineup! FIFPRO names the best XI of 2025 Football news Today, 11:17 Serious lineup! FIFPRO names the best XI of 2025
Trent Not Fully Recovered and Will Not Start Against Liverpool Football news Today, 08:40 Trent Not Fully Recovered and Will Not Start Against Liverpool
Franco Mastantuono Suffers Injury and Will Miss the Match Against Liverpool Football news Today, 08:14 Franco Mastantuono Suffers Injury and Will Miss the Match Against Liverpool
QUIZ. Liverpool vs Real Madrid: do you remember the players who played for these teams? Football news Today, 04:20 QUIZ. Liverpool vs Real Madrid: do you remember the footballers who played for these teams?
Vinícius and Real Madrid close in on contract extension Football news Today, 03:00 Vinícius and Real Madrid close in on contract extension
Real, under Xabi Alonso, delivers their best start in almost a century Football news Yesterday, 07:20 Real, under Xabi Alonso, delivers their best start in almost a century
Related Tournament News
Helicopters pass Wembley Stadium Football news 31 oct 2025, 08:45 Camp Nou to compete with Wembley for the right to host the 2029 Champions League final
More serious than it seemed. Recovery timeline revealed Football news 23 oct 2025, 14:30 More serious than it seemed. Recovery timeline for Alexander Isak revealed
All players from different clubs. UEFA unveils Team of the Week after Champions League matchday 3 Football news 23 oct 2025, 12:46 All players from different clubs. UEFA unveils Team of the Week after Champions League matchday 3
Curtis Jones of Liverpool passes the ball during the Premier League match Football news 23 oct 2025, 10:57 Historic night! Curtis Jones sets new record in Liverpool history
A beautiful gesture! Eintracht includes Diogo Jota in Liverpool's squad for Champions League match Football news 23 oct 2025, 10:04 A beautiful gesture! Eintracht includes Diogo Jota in Liverpool's squad for Champions League match
Deserved! Fermín López named Champions League player of the week Football news 23 oct 2025, 09:39 Deserved! Fermín López named Champions League player of the week
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores