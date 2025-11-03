Real Madrid players, together with Xabi Alonso, pay tribute to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva

A worthy gesture from the Galacticos.

The memory of Jota and Andre will be immortalized.

Details: On the eve of tomorrow's Champions League clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid, a delegation from Los Blancos—Xabi Alonso, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, and Emilio Butragueño—paid their respects to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva by laying flowers at their memorial and observing a minute of silence.

Read also: PSG vs Bayern prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025

Trent Alexander-Arnold played alongside Diogo Jota at Liverpool, making this a deeply personal and emotional moment for him.

Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva tragically lost their lives in a horrific car accident on July 3 in Spain, when their Lamborghini Urus veered off the road and caught fire.

Tributes and gestures of respect for Jota and Silva continue to pour in from around the world.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Xabi Alonso, Emilio Butragueño and Dean Huijsen laid tributes to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva at Anfield this evening ahead of Real Madrid's visit to Anfield tomorrow night ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dd1vBBi8px — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 3, 2025

🎥 Trent, Dean Huijsen, Xabi Alonso, Emilio Butragueño pay tribute to Diogo Jota at Anfield. @javiherraez 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/PlSXYSFzRw — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) November 3, 2025

Reminder: "If I score a goal, I won't celebrate" - Trent Alexander-Arnold comments ahead of Champions League clash against Liverpool