"It's personality and courage you can't teach" - Mikel Arteta on the Champions League debut of 15-year-old Max Doumane

Spanish coach impressed by wonderkid's performance

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta shared his thoughts on the historic Champions League debut of 15-year-old Max Doumane in the match against Slavia Prague (3-0).

Details: Mikel Arteta was pleased with Max Doumane's debut, as the youngster became the youngest player ever to appear in a Champions League game. Doumane came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute, replacing Leandro Trossard.

“What he did when he came onto the pitch was incredible. He started taking on defenders, went on a dribble, and immediately won a foul. That's personality, that's courage—and you simply can't teach that,” Arteta remarked.

The coach also highlighted the maturity of the young talent: