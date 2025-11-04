ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "It's personality and courage you can't teach" - Mikel Arteta on the Champions League debut of 15-year-old Max Doumane

"It's personality and courage you can't teach" - Mikel Arteta on the Champions League debut of 15-year-old Max Doumane

Spanish coach impressed by wonderkid's performance
Football news Today, 16:56
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
"It's personality and courage you can't teach" - Mikel Arteta on the Champions League debut of 15-year-old Max Doumane https://x.com/Arsenal/status/1985791149416603853

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta shared his thoughts on the historic Champions League debut of 15-year-old Max Doumane in the match against Slavia Prague (3-0).

Details: Mikel Arteta was pleased with Max Doumane's debut, as the youngster became the youngest player ever to appear in a Champions League game. Doumane came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute, replacing Leandro Trossard.

“What he did when he came onto the pitch was incredible. He started taking on defenders, went on a dribble, and immediately won a foul. That's personality, that's courage—and you simply can't teach that,” Arteta remarked.

The coach also highlighted the maturity of the young talent:

“You can't explain that with age or a passport. You either have it, or you don't. And he does. He's ready to adapt, to try, to fight.”

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Game News
Real Madrid players, together with Xabi Alonso, pay tribute to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva Football news Yesterday, 16:43 Real Madrid players, together with Xabi Alonso, pay tribute to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva
Alexander Isak of Liverpool receives instructions from Arne Slot Football news Yesterday, 15:03 Major blow for Liverpool. Alexander Isak ruled out against Real Madrid
"If I score a goal, I won't celebrate" - Trent Alexander-Arnold comments ahead of Champions League clash against Liverpool Football news 02 nov 2025, 08:47 "If I score a goal, I won't celebrate" - Trent Alexander-Arnold comments ahead of Champions League clash against Liverpool
Following Mourinho’s footsteps. Xabi Alonso declines pre-match training at Anfield Football news 30 oct 2025, 11:02 Following Mourinho’s footsteps. Xabi Alonso declines pre-match training at Anfield
Related Team News
Trolling? Mac Allister mimics Trent Alexander-Arnold’s celebration after scoring against Real Football news Today, 16:40 Trolling? Mac Allister mimics Trent Alexander-Arnold’s celebration after scoring against Real
Champions League match scandal! Referee didn't award a penalty against Real for Tchouaméni handball Football news Today, 16:19 Champions League match scandal! Referee didn't award a penalty against Real for Tchouaméni handball
Branded a traitor: Liverpool fans boo Trent Alexander-Arnold during pre-match warm-up Football news Today, 15:11 Branded a traitor. Liverpool fans boo Trent Alexander-Arnold during pre-match warm-up
Legacy. Jude Bellingham breaks Iker Casillas’ UEFA Champions League record Football news Today, 13:54 Legacy. Jude Bellingham breaks Iker Casillas’ UEFA Champions League record
QUIZ. Liverpool vs Real Madrid: do you remember the players who played for these teams? Football news Today, 13:00 QUIZ. Liverpool vs Real Madrid: do you remember the footballers who played for these teams?
“Rat.” Unknown Vandals Deface Trent Mural in Liverpool Football news Today, 12:37 “Rat.” Unknown Vandals Deface Trent Mural in Liverpool
Related Tournament News
Matched Griezmann! Luis Díaz becomes only the second player in Champions League history to score a brace and receive a red card Football news Today, 16:37 Matched Griezmann! Luis Diaz becomes only the second player in Champions League history to score a brace and get sent off
Horrific injury. Luis Díaz shown straight red for reckless tackle Football news Today, 16:05 Horrific injury. Luis Díaz shown straight red for reckless tackle
Breaking! Ousmane Dembélé forced off with injury Football news Today, 15:33 Breaking! Ousmane Dembélé forced off with injury
Leader. Joshua Kimmich makes his 100th UEFA Champions League appearance Football news Today, 15:19 Leader. Joshua Kimmich makes his 100th UEFA Champions League appearance
Historic moment in the Champions League! 15-year-old Max Dowman becomes the youngest player in tournament history Football news Today, 14:40 Historic moment in the Champions League! 15-year-old Max Dowman becomes the youngest player in tournament history
Bukayo Saka Rewrites Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League History Football news Today, 13:38 Bukayo Saka Rewrites Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League History
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores