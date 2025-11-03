ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Major blow for Liverpool. Alexander Isak ruled out against Real Madrid

Major blow for Liverpool. Alexander Isak ruled out against Real Madrid

Slot loses his star striker.
Football news Today, 15:03
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Alexander Isak of Liverpool receives instructions from Arne Slot Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Tomorrow promises a truly exciting showdown.

Details: Ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League Matchday 4 clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid, the Reds’ head coach, 47-year-old Arne Slot, has announced that the club will be without their main striker Alexander Isak, along with several other key players:

“Isak? He might be able to rejoin the squad for Sunday’s game against Manchester City, but for now, he won’t be training with the team. Jeremy Frimpong and Alisson unfortunately won’t be available either tomorrow or on Sunday,” Slot confirmed.

At the moment, Real Madrid are riding a six-game winning streak, while Liverpool are still struggling to find their rhythm this season. In the Champions League, Real sit 5th with a perfect 9 points from 9, while Liverpool are down in 10th place with 6 points to their name.

Reminder: "I'm satisfied with my team" - Arne Slot comments on four consecutive Premier League defeats

