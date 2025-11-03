ES ES FR FR
Napoli vs Eintracht: Who Will Claim Their Second Win in the UEFA Champions League?

Napoli vs Eintracht: Who Will Claim Their Second Win in the UEFA Champions League?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
SSC Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Getty Images
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli
Champions League (Round 4) 04 nov 2025, 12:45
- : -
World, Naples, Diego Armando Maradona
Eintracht Frankfurt Eintracht Frankfurt
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League, Napoli will host Eintracht on Tuesday, November 4, with kick-off set for 18:45 CET. Here’s a look at the key facts and a betting suggestion for the match.

Napoli vs Eintracht: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Napoli are unbeaten in their last three matches, with two wins and one draw.
  • Eintracht have managed just one victory in their previous seven fixtures.
  • Napoli remain unbeaten at home this season.
  • Eintracht are winless in their last three away games, with one defeat and two draws.
  • Napoli have scored in both halves in 46% of their matches this season, while Eintracht have done so in 50%.
  • The Italian side have kept more clean sheets — 23% compared to Eintracht’s 14%.
  • However, Napoli have also failed to score more often — 15% of their matches versus 7% for Eintracht.
  • The sides have met four times before, each winning twice.

Match Preview

Napoli opened their Champions League campaign with a 0–2 defeat to Manchester City but bounced back with a 2–1 victory over Sporting. However, their third fixture turned disastrous as they suffered a 2–6 thrashing at the hands of PSV. After three rounds, Napoli have collected just three points and currently sit 23rd in the group standings. In Serie A, though, the reigning champions lead the table with 22 points from ten matches.

Eintracht, meanwhile, sit eighth in the Bundesliga after nine rounds with 14 points — four behind the top four and three off fifth place. Their Champions League journey started in emphatic fashion with a 5–1 demolition of Galatasaray. But things quickly fell apart as the Frankfurt side conceded ten goals in their next two games, losing both 1–5. They now occupy 22nd place in the overall standings, level on three points with Napoli.

Probable Lineups

  • Napoli: Milinkovic-Savic; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Spinazzola; Anguissa, Lobotka, McTominay; Politano, Hojlund, Neres
  • Eintracht: Zetterer; Kristensen, Koch, Theate; Doan, Larsson, Chaibi, Brown; Götze, Knauff; Burkardt

Prediction

This is a crucial game for Napoli. As the defending Serie A champions playing at home, they’ll be desperate to respond after the heavy 2–6 defeat to PSV. Expect a strong reaction and high intensity from the hosts. The smart pick here is a Napoli win.

Prediction on game Win SSC Napoli
Odds: 1.64
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
