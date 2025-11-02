ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Juventus vs Sporting prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025

Juventus vs Sporting prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Juventus vs Sporting CP prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Juventus Juventus
Champions League (Round 4) 04 nov 2025, 15:00
- : -
World, Turin, Allianz Stadium
Sporting CP Sporting CP
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the standout fixtures of Matchday 4 in the Champions League will take place on Tuesday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, where Juventus host Sporting Lisbon. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash, with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Juventus approach this match riding a wave of positivity after a coaching change and back-to-back Serie A victories. Under Spalletti’s guidance, the team is coming to life, displaying improved defensive discipline and a more balanced attacking approach. However, the Bianconeri have yet to secure a win in this season’s Champions League, making it crucial to claim all three points at home to keep their top-eight hopes alive.

Home support and renewed momentum following victories over Udinese and Cremonese provide the Italians with a psychological edge. Historically, Juventus have dominated Sporting, especially in Turin, and the new managerial impetus could prove decisive in this pivotal Champions League encounter.

Sporting, on the other hand, have been consistent and assured, winning twice already in the group stage and eyeing a direct path to the knockout rounds. The team has shown resilience—evidenced by their recent comeback against Marseille and a five-match winning streak across all competitions. The Lisbon side are in excellent form and have the quality to challenge even away from home.

Nevertheless, playing on the road remains the Achilles’ heel for the Portuguese club. Sporting have lost their last three away matches in the Champions League, all by the same 2-1 scoreline, and have never won an official match in Italy. Despite their attacking prowess, Sporting’s defense regularly falters outside Lisbon.

Probable lineups

  • Juventus: Di Gregorio, Kalulu, Rugani, Gatti, Cambiaso, Thuram, Locatelli, Koopmeiners, Kostic, Openda, Vlahovic
  • Sporting: Silva, Vagiannidis, Diomande, Inacio, Araujo, Hjulmand, Morita, Quenda, Trincao, Goncalves, Suarez

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Juventus are unbeaten against Sporting in their previous four meetings.
  • Sporting have never won in 19 official matches played in Italy.
  • The Portuguese side have lost their last three Champions League away games by the same 2-1 scoreline.

Prediction

The coaching change has benefitted Juventus, and given Sporting’s struggles on the road, the Turin side have a strong chance to claim their first Champions League win of the campaign. Sporting are in good form, but their ongoing away woes could prove decisive.

Prediction on game Win Juventus
Odds: 2.05
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
