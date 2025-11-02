ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Oviedo vs Osasuna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 3, 2025

Oviedo vs Osasuna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 3, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Real Oviedo vs Osasuna prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Real Oviedo Real Oviedo
LaLiga Spain (Round 11) 03 nov 2025, 15:00
- : -
Spain, Oviedo, Nuevo Carlos Tartiere
Osasuna Osasuna
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.61
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the headline fixtures of La Liga's 11th round takes place Monday at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo, where the local side Oviedo hosts Osasuna. Here’s a bet on goals in this clash, with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Oviedo, after their return to the top flight of Spanish football, are still struggling to escape the relegation zone. In the previous round, the team showed real character by snatching a dramatic draw against Girona in the dying seconds, but their overall situation remains dire. Just 7 goals scored all season—worst in La Liga—while their defense is regularly breached.

Home form has offered little solace: only 2 goals scored in 5 matches at their own stadium speaks volumes. Defensive frailties remain unresolved, with the club conceding in every round and still searching for balance across the lines. Despite that last-gasp draw, the pressure on the squad continues to mount.

Osasuna have found themselves in a similar downward spiral in recent weeks. The team has lost two in a row and boasts one of the league’s worst runs—just one win in their last six outings. The Pamplona side have struggled to add any attacking impetus, with only 9 goals since the start of the campaign—the second-worst tally after Oviedo.

Away games have been a particular Achilles’ heel. Osasuna have lost all 5 away matches in this La Liga season, failing to score at all in four of them. This pointless away run makes them the only team in La Liga yet to claim a single point on the road this campaign.

Probable lineups

  • Oviedo: Escandel, Lopez, Costas, Carmo, Vidal, Colombatto, Dendoncker, Ejaria, Vinas, Shaira, Rondon
  • Osasuna: Herrera, Boyomo, Catena, Osambela, Gomez, Moncayola, Torro, Bretones, Munoz, Garcia, Budimir

Match facts & head-to-head

  • Osasuna have lost all five away games in the current league campaign.
  • Oviedo remain the lowest-scoring side in La Liga with just 7 goals.
  • In 4 of Osasuna’s last 5 away matches, no more than two goals have been scored.

Prediction

Both teams have been plagued by attacking woes, especially in head-to-head clashes and when playing away from home. Given the struggling frontlines and recent statistical trends, expect a cautious contest with few clear-cut chances.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.61
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Verona vs Inter prediction Serie A Italy 02 nov 2025, 06:30 Verona vs Inter: Can Verona Challenge Inter on Home Turf? Verona Odds: 1.57 Inter Recommended 1xBet
Verona vs Inter prediction Serie A Italy 02 nov 2025, 06:30 Verona vs Inter prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025 Verona Odds: 1.6 Inter Bet now 1xBet
Fiorentina vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy 02 nov 2025, 09:00 Fiorentina vs Lecce prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 November 2025 Fiorentina Odds: 1.6 Lecce Bet now Melbet
West Ham vs Newcastle prediction English Premier League 02 nov 2025, 09:00 West Ham vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - November 2, 2025 West Ham Odds: 1.65 Newcastle Recommended Melbet
Torino vs Pisa prediction Serie A Italy 02 nov 2025, 09:00 Torino — Pisa Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 2 November 2025 Torino Odds: 1.62 Pisa Bet now 1xBet
Pyramids FC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt 02 nov 2025, 10:00 Pyramids vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025 Pyramids FC Odds: 1.59 Al Ittihad Alexandria Bet now 1xBet
Zamalek SC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Premier League Egypt 02 nov 2025, 10:00 Zamalek SC vs Tala'ea El Gaish. H2H, line-ups and match prediction — November 1, 2025 Zamalek SC Odds: 1.6 Tala'ea El Gaish Recommended Mostbet
Barau vs Wikki Tourist prediction NPFL Nigeria 02 nov 2025, 10:00 Barau vs Wikki Tourists prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025 Barau Odds: 1.65 Wikki Tourist Bet now 1xBet
Bayelsa United vs Plateau United prediction NPFL Nigeria 02 nov 2025, 10:00 Bayelsa United vs Plateau United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025 Bayelsa United Odds: 1.65 Plateau United Bet now Melbet
Rivers United FC vs Nasarawa United prediction NPFL Nigeria 02 nov 2025, 10:00 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL): Rivers United vs Nasarawa United Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Rivers United FC Odds: 1.8 Nasarawa United Recommended 1xBet
El Kanemi Warriors vs Enugu Rangers prediction NPFL Nigeria 02 nov 2025, 10:00 El Kanemi Warriors — Enugu Rangers Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 2 November 2025 El Kanemi Warriors Odds: 1.44 Enugu Rangers Bet now Melbet
Enyimba vs Kano Pillars prediction NPFL Nigeria 02 nov 2025, 10:00 Enyimba vs Kano Pillars prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025 Enyimba Odds: 2 Kano Pillars Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores