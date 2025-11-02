One of the headline fixtures of La Liga's 11th round takes place Monday at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo, where the local side Oviedo hosts Osasuna. Here’s a bet on goals in this clash, with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Oviedo, after their return to the top flight of Spanish football, are still struggling to escape the relegation zone. In the previous round, the team showed real character by snatching a dramatic draw against Girona in the dying seconds, but their overall situation remains dire. Just 7 goals scored all season—worst in La Liga—while their defense is regularly breached.

Home form has offered little solace: only 2 goals scored in 5 matches at their own stadium speaks volumes. Defensive frailties remain unresolved, with the club conceding in every round and still searching for balance across the lines. Despite that last-gasp draw, the pressure on the squad continues to mount.

Osasuna have found themselves in a similar downward spiral in recent weeks. The team has lost two in a row and boasts one of the league’s worst runs—just one win in their last six outings. The Pamplona side have struggled to add any attacking impetus, with only 9 goals since the start of the campaign—the second-worst tally after Oviedo.

Away games have been a particular Achilles’ heel. Osasuna have lost all 5 away matches in this La Liga season, failing to score at all in four of them. This pointless away run makes them the only team in La Liga yet to claim a single point on the road this campaign.

Probable lineups

Oviedo : Escandel, Lopez, Costas, Carmo, Vidal, Colombatto, Dendoncker, Ejaria, Vinas, Shaira, Rondon

: Escandel, Lopez, Costas, Carmo, Vidal, Colombatto, Dendoncker, Ejaria, Vinas, Shaira, Rondon Osasuna: Herrera, Boyomo, Catena, Osambela, Gomez, Moncayola, Torro, Bretones, Munoz, Garcia, Budimir

Match facts & head-to-head

Osasuna have lost all five away games in the current league campaign.

Oviedo remain the lowest-scoring side in La Liga with just 7 goals.

In 4 of Osasuna’s last 5 away matches, no more than two goals have been scored.

Prediction

Both teams have been plagued by attacking woes, especially in head-to-head clashes and when playing away from home. Given the struggling frontlines and recent statistical trends, expect a cautious contest with few clear-cut chances.