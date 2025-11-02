ES ES FR FR
Lazio vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 3, 2025

Lazio Lazio
Serie A Italy (Round 10) 03 nov 2025, 14:45
- : -
Italy, Rome, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Cagliari Cagliari
One of the matches of Serie A’s 10th round will take place on Monday at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, where local side Lazio will host Cagliari. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with a solid chance for success.

Match preview

Lazio are still searching for consistency in this Serie A campaign. Despite a lackluster run of form lately, the Biancocelesti have, for the first time this year, managed three consecutive matches without conceding a goal. However, they’ve scored just once in those three games, beating Juventus at home. Overall, Lazio have just three wins from 12 matches.

At home, Lazio are much more comfortable—unbeaten in 10 of their last 12 Serie A fixtures at the Olimpico. They look convincing going forward in Rome, but defensive lapses have prevented greater results. One trend stands out: both teams have scored in 11 of Lazio’s last 15 home matches.

Cagliari are enduring another lengthy winless run, having lost three of their last five league games. The Sardinians keep dropping points and are just two steps away from the relegation zone. Even at home, Cagliari struggle for solidity, while away from Sardinia, they completely lose their grip on the game.

That said, Cagliari do possess attacking potential—they’ve found the net in six of their previous eight away fixtures. But defensive issues are glaring: in only three of their last 23 away league matches have they kept a clean sheet.

Probable lineups

  • Lazio: Provedel, Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Pellegrini, Isaksen, Cataldi, Basic, Guendouzi, Zaccagni, Dia
  • Cagliari: Caprile, Zappa, Joao Pedro, Idrissi, Obert, Palestra, Prati, Folorunsho, Adopo, Borrelli, Esposito

Match facts and H2H

  • Lazio have conceded in 14 of their last 16 Serie A home matches.
  • Cagliari have failed to win in 12 of their last 14 away league games.
  • Both teams have scored in 11 of Lazio’s last 15 home fixtures.

Prediction

Lazio play aggressively in attack at home, while Cagliari consistently find the net even on the road. Both teams have defensive vulnerabilities, increasing the likelihood of a goal exchange. Our bet for this match is “Both teams to score” at odds of 2.01.

