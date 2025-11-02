One of the clashes in Serie A’s Matchday 10 will take place on Monday at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, where the local side Sassuolo will host Genoa. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this encounter with solid odds for success.

Match preview

Sassuolo continue to find their rhythm, showing confident performances—especially impressive for a club that has only recently returned to the top flight. In the last round, the team earned a crucial away victory over Cagliari, making it three wins in their last five league matches. Yet, despite some high-scoring games recently, Sassuolo tend to play pragmatically at home, and matches at the Mapei rarely see a flood of goals.

The team sits mid-table and has proven competitive even against more established opponents. However, it’s worth noting their inconsistency at their own ground: just three wins in their last 20 Serie A home fixtures. It’s also common for at least one of the teams to fail to score when Sassuolo play at home.

Genoa are enduring a tough stretch—nine league matches without a win and bottom of the table. They’re struggling to convert chances and regularly concede, but still manage to score in almost every away game, including against Napoli and Bologna. That indicates there’s attacking potential, despite their overall instability.

Genoa’s defense is particularly vulnerable—only once in their last eight away matches have they kept a clean sheet. Still, their attack on the road is functioning, and the side is capable of troubling any opponent. If they can find the net, Genoa could stay in the game and snatch a result.

Probable lineups

Sassuolo : Muric, Koulibaly, Kande, Idzes, Walukiewicz, Matic, Thorstvedt, Kone, Volpato, Pinamonti, Laurienté

: Muric, Koulibaly, Kande, Idzes, Walukiewicz, Matic, Thorstvedt, Kone, Volpato, Pinamonti, Laurienté Genoa: Leali, Norton-Cuffy, Estigor, Vasquez, Caricol, Carboni, Malinovskyi, Mazini, Ellertsson, Corne, Ehator

Match facts and head-to-head

Genoa haven’t won in Serie A for nine consecutive matches.

Sassuolo have conceded in 7 of their last 9 Serie A home games.

Genoa have scored in each of their last six away league fixtures.

Prediction

Current form and recent stats suggest both sides will have opportunities to score. Sassuolo are shaky defensively at home, while Genoa almost always find a way to score on the road. At the same time, Genoa’s back line has been far from reliable. My pick: Both teams to score – yes, at odds of 2.05.