Sunderland vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 3, 2025

Sunderland vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 3, 2025

Raphael Durand
Sunderland vs Everton prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
Sunderland Sunderland
English Premier League (Round 10) 03 nov 2025, 15:00
- : -
England, Sunderland, Stadium of Light
Everton Everton
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 2
The 10th round of the English Premier League will wrap up with a clash at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, where the local Black Cats welcome Everton. I’m backing a result in this encounter that comes with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Sunderland are enjoying a brilliant spell this season, rightfully sitting in the top four of the table. The team has avoided defeat in six of their last seven Premier League matches, and remain unbeaten at home, boasting three wins and a draw. Particularly impressive was their sensational away win over Chelsea in the previous round, with the decisive goal scored in the 93rd minute.

The Black Cats are showing not only resilience but also tactical maturity—their matches often see 2–3 goals, highlighting a balanced approach between attack and defense. Sunderland know how to push for late winners, and home support could be the decisive factor in this game.

Everton, meanwhile, are going through another slump—two consecutive defeats with an aggregate score of 0:5 and a sharp decline in attacking output. The Toffees haven’t found the net in two games, and have only managed one win in their last six. Their attacking woes are especially concerning: just one goal at most in five of their last six fixtures.

Despite having experience and a solid core, the Merseysiders remain inconsistent on the road—a no-draw streak of nine away matches includes four wins and five defeats. Injuries at the back make matters worse, while a packed schedule and mounting pressure are taking their toll on the team’s mentality.

Probable lineups

  • Sunderland: Rufts, Ham, Mukiele, Geertruida, Ballard, Mandava, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fée, Traoré, Isidor
  • Everton: Pickford, Keane, Tarkowski, O'Brien, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Ndiaye, Gomes

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Sunderland are unbeaten at home in the Premier League this season—three wins and one draw.
  • Everton have lost their last two matches by a combined score of 0:5 and failed to score in both.
  • In each of Everton’s last five league matches, exactly 2 or 3 goals have been scored.

Prediction

Given the current form of both sides and the stark contrast in their recent results, especially in the last few rounds, it’s logical to favor the hosts. Sunderland not only show grit and results but are also consistently strong at home, while Everton have lost their rhythm and are struggling with squad issues. The optimal pick: Sunderland with a (0) handicap at odds of 2.00.

