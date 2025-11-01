ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football NPFL Nigeria Predictions Barau vs Wikki Tourists prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025

Barau vs Wikki Tourists prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Barau vs Wikki Tourist prediction Photo: nigeriasoccernet.com / Author unknown
Barau Barau
NPFL Nigeria (Round 11) 02 nov 2025, 10:00
- : -
Nigeria,
Wikki Tourist Wikki Tourist
Review Tournament table Prediction
One of the fixtures of the 11th round of the Nigerian championship will take place on Sunday at Dambatta Stadium in Kano, where local side Barau will host the Wikki Tourists. I suggest betting on goals in this contest, with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Barau are currently second from bottom, occupying 19th place in the table with just 8 points from 9 matches. The team concedes more than it scores, having lost four of their last six games. Nevertheless, Barau have some positives—at home, the club sometimes shows discipline and manages to snatch points, especially against fellow strugglers.

On their own turf, Barau have played four matches, recording one victory and two draws. However, their attacking output remains low—averaging just 0.67 goals per game. The main issue is a lack of consistency and poor finishing, particularly in the second half.

Wikki Tourists aren’t much more stable—they sit 13th with 12 points from 10 rounds. Over their last six games, they have suffered three defeats, drawn twice, and picked up only one win. Their biggest weakness is playing away from home, where they've lost four consecutive matches.

Despite sitting higher in the table, Wikki Tourists concede in almost every match, and their attack hasn’t posed much of a threat. Their average is 0.9 goals scored per match, and that number drops even further on the road. This vulnerability makes them susceptible even against underdogs.

Probable lineups

  • Barau: Ali S., Anthony S., Chukwudi Oganbor S., Duah B., Ekawu H., Ibrahim Y., Nura I., Okoko E., Ponkap O., Sugau A., Ambrose J.
  • Wikki Tourists: Utum G., Abdullahi S., Aliyu H., Habila S., Longbak K., Mairiga J., Ndala I., Usman A., Yusuf S., Abubakar A., Myca A.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Barau have lost 4 of their last 6 matches, but earn points in half of their home games.
  • Wikki Tourists have lost 4 straight away league matches.
  • Both teams average less than a goal per match.

Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, a tight and low-scoring encounter is likely. Barau will look to capitalize on home advantage, while Wikki Tourists struggle on the road. The most logical bet is under 2.0 total goals. The "both teams to score – no" market also looks justified.

