One of the headline fixtures of Matchday 11 in the Nigerian Premier League takes place this Sunday at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa, as Bayelsa United host Plateau United. Here’s a betting preview for this clash, highlighting a promising outcome with solid odds of success.

Match preview

Bayelsa United have struggled this season and are teetering just above the relegation zone, leading the drop zone teams by a single point. The hosts have managed just one win in their last six outings, and their home form leaves much to be desired—three defeats in five matches on their own turf.

Nevertheless, the squad maintains its fighting spirit and has shown consistency in attack, scoring in 7 of their last 10 games. Historically, Bayelsa United have been comfortable facing Plateau United, especially at home—winning both of their last two head-to-head meetings in Yenagoa.

Plateau United, despite holding a slight edge over Bayelsa in the league standings, are also enduring a rocky spell. The visitors have lost all of their last five away matches, failing to score more than once in any of those outings. Their poor away form severely limits their prospects in this encounter.

On the flip side, Plateau United have been formidable at home, picking up all four of their season’s wins on their own patch. However, their defense regularly falters on the road, especially in the early stages of both halves, leaving them vulnerable. Given the current context, this fixture looks set to be a tough test for the visitors.

Probable lineups

Bayelsa United : Andy E., Chukwu C., Edwin A., Emo J., Lawal K., Loveday S., Ogba I., Ogundare A., Sheddy K., Victor P., Ibrahim Y.

: Andy E., Chukwu C., Edwin A., Emo J., Lawal K., Loveday S., Ogba I., Ogundare A., Sheddy K., Victor P., Ibrahim Y. Plateau United: Amah J., Abdullahi M., Adeyanju K., Biweribo T., Ebah H., Enewarikpemi A., Kalu S., Okechukwu J., Osadebe G., Temitope V., Saka G.

Match facts and head-to-head

The last two head-to-head clashes in Yenagoa ended in victories for Bayelsa United.

Plateau United have lost 5 consecutive away matches in the league.

Bayelsa United have conceded at least once in each of their last 8 matches.

Prediction

This promises to be a hard-fought contest, but given Plateau United’s away woes and Bayelsa’s historically strong performances at home, the advantage lies with the hosts. The optimal bet is a Bayelsa United win at odds of 1.64.