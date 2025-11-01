ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football NPFL Nigeria Predictions Bayelsa United vs Plateau United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025

Bayelsa United vs Plateau United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Bayelsa United vs Plateau United prediction Photo: nigeriasoccernet.com / Author unknown
Bayelsa United Bayelsa United
NPFL Nigeria (Round 11) 02 nov 2025, 10:00
- : -
Nigeria,
Plateau United Plateau United
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Win Bayelsa United
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the headline fixtures of Matchday 11 in the Nigerian Premier League takes place this Sunday at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa, as Bayelsa United host Plateau United. Here’s a betting preview for this clash, highlighting a promising outcome with solid odds of success.

Match preview

Bayelsa United have struggled this season and are teetering just above the relegation zone, leading the drop zone teams by a single point. The hosts have managed just one win in their last six outings, and their home form leaves much to be desired—three defeats in five matches on their own turf.

Nevertheless, the squad maintains its fighting spirit and has shown consistency in attack, scoring in 7 of their last 10 games. Historically, Bayelsa United have been comfortable facing Plateau United, especially at home—winning both of their last two head-to-head meetings in Yenagoa.

Plateau United, despite holding a slight edge over Bayelsa in the league standings, are also enduring a rocky spell. The visitors have lost all of their last five away matches, failing to score more than once in any of those outings. Their poor away form severely limits their prospects in this encounter.

On the flip side, Plateau United have been formidable at home, picking up all four of their season’s wins on their own patch. However, their defense regularly falters on the road, especially in the early stages of both halves, leaving them vulnerable. Given the current context, this fixture looks set to be a tough test for the visitors.

Probable lineups

  • Bayelsa United: Andy E., Chukwu C., Edwin A., Emo J., Lawal K., Loveday S., Ogba I., Ogundare A., Sheddy K., Victor P., Ibrahim Y.
  • Plateau United: Amah J., Abdullahi M., Adeyanju K., Biweribo T., Ebah H., Enewarikpemi A., Kalu S., Okechukwu J., Osadebe G., Temitope V., Saka G.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The last two head-to-head clashes in Yenagoa ended in victories for Bayelsa United.
  • Plateau United have lost 5 consecutive away matches in the league.
  • Bayelsa United have conceded at least once in each of their last 8 matches.

Prediction

This promises to be a hard-fought contest, but given Plateau United’s away woes and Bayelsa’s historically strong performances at home, the advantage lies with the hosts. The optimal bet is a Bayelsa United win at odds of 1.64.

Prediction on game Win Bayelsa United
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Verona vs Inter prediction Serie A Italy 02 nov 2025, 06:30 Verona vs Inter: Can Verona Challenge Inter on Home Turf? Verona Odds: 1.57 Inter Recommended 1xBet
Verona vs Inter prediction Serie A Italy 02 nov 2025, 06:30 Verona vs Inter prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025 Verona Odds: 1.6 Inter Bet now 1xBet
Fiorentina vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy 02 nov 2025, 09:00 Fiorentina vs Lecce prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 November 2025 Fiorentina Odds: 1.6 Lecce Bet now Melbet
West Ham vs Newcastle prediction English Premier League 02 nov 2025, 09:00 West Ham vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - November 2, 2025 West Ham Odds: 1.65 Newcastle Recommended Melbet
Torino vs Pisa prediction Serie A Italy 02 nov 2025, 09:00 Torino — Pisa Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 2 November 2025 Torino Odds: 1.62 Pisa Bet now 1xBet
Rennes vs Strasbourg prediction Ligue 1 France 02 nov 2025, 09:00 Rennes — Strasbourg Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 2 November 2025 Rennes Odds: 1.58 Strasbourg Bet now 1xBet
Zamalek SC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Premier League Egypt 02 nov 2025, 10:00 Zamalek SC vs Tala'ea El Gaish. H2H, line-ups and match prediction — November 1, 2025 Zamalek SC Odds: 1.6 Tala'ea El Gaish Recommended Mostbet
Barau vs Wikki Tourist prediction NPFL Nigeria 02 nov 2025, 10:00 Barau vs Wikki Tourists prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025 Barau Odds: 1.65 Wikki Tourist Bet now 1xBet
Rivers United FC vs Nasarawa United prediction NPFL Nigeria 02 nov 2025, 10:00 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL): Rivers United vs Nasarawa United Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Rivers United FC Odds: 1.8 Nasarawa United Bet now 1xBet
El Kanemi Warriors vs Enugu Rangers prediction NPFL Nigeria 02 nov 2025, 10:00 El Kanemi Warriors — Enugu Rangers Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 2 November 2025 El Kanemi Warriors Odds: 1.44 Enugu Rangers Recommended Melbet
Enyimba vs Kano Pillars prediction NPFL Nigeria 02 nov 2025, 10:00 Enyimba vs Kano Pillars prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025 Enyimba Odds: 2 Kano Pillars Bet now Melbet
Deportivo Alaves vs Espanyol prediction LaLiga Spain 02 nov 2025, 10:15 Alaves vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 2 November 2025 Deportivo Alaves Odds: 1.6 Espanyol Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores