Ceramica Cleopatra vs Petrojet prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025

Ceramica Cleopatra vs Petrojet prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Ceramica Cleopatra vs Petrojet prediction
Ceramica Cleopatra Ceramica Cleopatra
Premier League Egypt (Round 13) 02 nov 2025, 13:00
- : -
Egypt,
Petrojet Petrojet
One of the matches of the 13th round of the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Sunday, November 2, at the Arab Contractors Stadium in Cairo, where league leaders Ceramica Cleopatra will host Petrojet. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Ceramica Cleopatra are in superb form, confidently topping the table with 23 points from 11 rounds. The team plays well-balanced football—boasting a solid defense and efficient finishing up front.

Four wins in their last five games and an unbeaten run in nine out of ten matches underscore their consistency. On home turf, the club looks especially secure, having won four in a row while keeping clean sheets throughout.

Petrojet, on the other hand, have been inconsistent and currently sit 13th. They are just two points away from the top seven. Despite these struggles, the team can be a tough opponent and often snatches points from favorites.

Just one defeat in six away matches highlights their disciplined defending and ability to withstand pressure. However, their finishing remains an issue—Petrojet average less than a goal per game, which prevents them from winning consistently.

Probable lineups

  • Ceramica Cleopatra: Bassam, Karim, Nabil, Samir, Adel, Osman, Ahmed, Amr, Sodiq, Lakay, Moka
  • Petrojet: Salah, Tawfik, Bahbah, Reyaad, Kenawy, Okasha, Hamed, Dudo, Bah, Mostafa, Sonko

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Ceramica Cleopatra have won four of their last five meetings with Petrojet.
  • The Cairo side have not conceded at home in four consecutive matches.
  • Petrojet are unbeaten in the first half for 17 consecutive games.

Prediction

Ceramica Cleopatra approach this match as clear favorites, boasting stronger stats and a more balanced style of play. Given their impressive home run and Petrojet’s lack of attacking efficiency, a home win looks the most logical bet.

Prediction on game Win Ceramica Cleopatra
Odds: 1.65
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
