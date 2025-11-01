Prediction on game Win Ceramica Cleopatra Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the 13th round of the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Sunday, November 2, at the Arab Contractors Stadium in Cairo, where league leaders Ceramica Cleopatra will host Petrojet. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Ceramica Cleopatra are in superb form, confidently topping the table with 23 points from 11 rounds. The team plays well-balanced football—boasting a solid defense and efficient finishing up front.

Four wins in their last five games and an unbeaten run in nine out of ten matches underscore their consistency. On home turf, the club looks especially secure, having won four in a row while keeping clean sheets throughout.

Petrojet, on the other hand, have been inconsistent and currently sit 13th. They are just two points away from the top seven. Despite these struggles, the team can be a tough opponent and often snatches points from favorites.

Just one defeat in six away matches highlights their disciplined defending and ability to withstand pressure. However, their finishing remains an issue—Petrojet average less than a goal per game, which prevents them from winning consistently.

Probable lineups

Ceramica Cleopatra : Bassam, Karim, Nabil, Samir, Adel, Osman, Ahmed, Amr, Sodiq, Lakay, Moka

: Bassam, Karim, Nabil, Samir, Adel, Osman, Ahmed, Amr, Sodiq, Lakay, Moka Petrojet: Salah, Tawfik, Bahbah, Reyaad, Kenawy, Okasha, Hamed, Dudo, Bah, Mostafa, Sonko

Match facts and head-to-head

Ceramica Cleopatra have won four of their last five meetings with Petrojet.

The Cairo side have not conceded at home in four consecutive matches.

Petrojet are unbeaten in the first half for 17 consecutive games.

Prediction

Ceramica Cleopatra approach this match as clear favorites, boasting stronger stats and a more balanced style of play. Given their impressive home run and Petrojet’s lack of attacking efficiency, a home win looks the most logical bet.