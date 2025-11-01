ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Barcelona vs Elche prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025

Barcelona vs Elche prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Barcelona vs Elche prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
Barcelona Barcelona
LaLiga Spain (Round 11) 02 nov 2025, 12:30
- : -
Spain, Barcelona, Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
Elche Elche
Prediction on game Barcelona Win & Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.58
One of the matches of the 11th round of the Spanish championship will take place on Sunday at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, where the local side Barcelona will host Elche. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Barcelona are going through a rather unstable spell in La Liga, having lost two of their last three league games, including a painful defeat to Real Madrid in El Clásico. The team has temporarily fallen five points behind the league leaders and cannot afford another slip-up, especially ahead of their Champions League fixture against Club Brugge.

There are no questions about the Catalans’ attacking potential — they remain the most prolific team in La Liga — but their defense has struggled due to the absence of key players. The return of Lewandowski and Olmo should strengthen the squad, but Hans-Dieter Flick is still missing the injured Pedri, Raphinha, Ter Stegen, and others.

Elche, having returned to the top flight after relegation, are showing surprisingly solid results and are sitting comfortably in mid-table. Eder Sarabia’s side never go down without a fight, even against more illustrious opponents, and have already picked up 14 points, demonstrating organized play both in attack and defense.

However, Elche have yet to win away from home — three draws and two defeats in five matches on the road. The team fights until the end, but inconsistent finishing and defensive errors against high-caliber opponents have often proved costly.

Probable lineups

  • Barcelona: Szczesny, Koundé, Cubarsí, E. García, Balde, Casadó, De Jong, Yamal, F. López, Rashford, Torres
  • Elche: Peña, Chust, Affengruber, Bigas, Núñez, Mendoza, Febas, Aguado, Valera, Silva, Mir

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Barcelona have won their last 10 matches against Elche.
  • Elche have never won away at Barcelona in their history.
  • The Catalans are the most prolific team in La Liga (25 goals in 10 rounds).

Prediction

Despite some personnel issues, Barcelona remain clear favorites for this match. The team will be eager to respond after the El Clásico defeat and will look to deliver an entertaining attacking performance. Elche may be able to grab a goal, but the gulf in class and motivation is firmly on the hosts’ side. Our bet for this match is "Barcelona to win and over 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.58.

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores