One of the headline clashes of Serie A's 10th round will unfold this Sunday at the iconic San Siro, where hosts Milan welcome Roma. I’m tipping a result in this matchup with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Milan remain firmly among the league leaders, despite a recent draw with Atalanta. Allegri’s side are now unbeaten in eight consecutive matches, though they’ve failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three outings. At home, the Rossoneri are prolific going forward, but they do tend to allow their opponents chances to score.

The team emphasizes attacking football, but often struggles to close down space at the back — especially against sides that know how to exploit open areas. This approach frequently leads to end-to-end contests where the outcome hinges more on attacking efficiency than defensive solidity.

Roma, meanwhile, have put on a defensive masterclass this season, conceding just four goals across nine rounds. Away from home, the Giallorossi have been particularly impressive: six wins in their last seven road games speaks volumes. Gasperini’s side stick to a strict tactical blueprint, routinely shutting down access to their goal — even on hostile turf.

While Roma aren’t the most prolific up front, they almost always find a breakthrough: in their last 15 away fixtures, they’ve scored in every single one. In each of those matches, they’ve netted either one or two goals — a testament to their consistency and pragmatic style.

Probable lineups

Milan : Maignan, Gabbia, Tomori, Pavlovic, Bartesaghi, Fofana, Modric, Ricci, Leão, Saelemaekers, Jimenez

: Maignan, Gabbia, Tomori, Pavlovic, Bartesaghi, Fofana, Modric, Ricci, Leão, Saelemaekers, Jimenez Roma: Svilar, Ndicka, Mancini, Celik, França, Koné, Cristante, Hermoso, Soulé, Dybala, Ferguson

Match facts and head-to-head

Both teams have scored in 8 of Milan’s last 11 home matches.

Roma have found the net in 15 straight away games.

The Giallorossi have scored in each of their last four visits to San Siro.

Prediction

Given the playing styles and recent stats, Roma are expected to get on the scoresheet. Our bet for the match: Both teams to score at odds of 1.92.