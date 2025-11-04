ES ES FR FR
Bukayo Saka Rewrites Arsenal's UEFA Champions League History

Bukayo Saka Rewrites Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League History

Making history once again.
Football news Today, 13:38
Miguel Solomons
Bukayo Saka Rewrites Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League History Getty

Arsenal traveled to Prague to face Slavia in the second round of the UEFA Champions League, and one of the Gunners’ key players has etched his name into the club’s record books.

Details: In the 32nd minute, Bukayo Saka converted a penalty to give Arsenal the lead. According to Opta, the English winger became the first player in Arsenal’s history to score in four consecutive away matches.

Earlier, we reported that Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed the truth behind the story that he could have joined Arsenal. The Portuguese forward was close to completing the move, but that chapter now belongs to the past.

Reminder: Our team has prepared a special quiz ahead of the Liverpool vs. Real Madrid showdown. The rules are simple – name all the players who have represented both the Reds and Los Blancos. Can you get a perfect score?

