Bukayo Saka Rewrites Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League History

Making history once again.

Arsenal traveled to Prague to face Slavia in the second round of the UEFA Champions League, and one of the Gunners’ key players has etched his name into the club’s record books.

Details: In the 32nd minute, Bukayo Saka converted a penalty to give Arsenal the lead. According to Opta, the English winger became the first player in Arsenal’s history to score in four consecutive away matches.

4 - Bukayo Saka is the first Arsenal player to score in four consecutive away appearances in the UEFA Champions League. Tourist. #SLPARS pic.twitter.com/1FQiCsrQyx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 4, 2025

