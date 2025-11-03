ES ES FR FR
QUIZ. Liverpool vs Real Madrid: do you remember the footballers who played for these teams?

Football news Today, 04:20
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
On Tuesday, November 4, a thrilling UEFA Champions League clash awaits as Liverpool host Real Madrid at Anfield.

At the moment, Real Madrid sit higher in the UEFA Champions League group standings. The Royal Club have collected a perfect nine points from three matches, defeating Marseille 2–1, thrashing Kairat Almaty 5–0, and edging Juventus 1–0.

Liverpool, meanwhile, suffered a 0–1 loss to Galatasaray but bounced back with wins over Atlético Madrid (3–2) and Eintracht Frankfurt (5–1), earning six points from their opening three fixtures.

Our team has prepared a special quiz ahead of the Liverpool vs. Real Madrid showdown. The rules are simple – name all the players who have represented both the Reds and Los Blancos. Can you get a perfect score?

By the way, you can also test your knowledge and take the UEFA Champions League quiz. Twenty questions about the history of this tournament await you!

