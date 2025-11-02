Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On November 4, 2025, in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League group stage, Liverpool will host Real Madrid. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the key details and best bets for this match.

Liverpool

Liverpool are currently experiencing a challenging period. After an impressive performance last season, the team this year looks less consistent. In their most recent Premier League match, Liverpool finally secured a league victory at home, winning 2-0.

Before that, the team suffered four consecutive defeats in the league, as well as an additional loss in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 against Crystal Palace. They also lost to Galatasaray in the Champions League. Currently, Liverpool sit third in the Premier League table, seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

In the Champions League, Liverpool are in a tough spot, sitting 10th in their group after three matches with just six points. At home, the team has shown mixed form, losing two games to Crystal Palace and Manchester United, but otherwise recording six wins this season.

Historically, Liverpool have struggled against Real Madrid at Anfield. In their last five home encounters with the Spanish club, Liverpool have won only once, lost three times, and drawn once.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid, under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, are in excellent form this season. The team has suffered only one defeat so far, in the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid. All other matches this season have ended in victories. Following the loss to Atletico, Real Madrid have won six consecutive games, including a notable win over Barcelona in the penultimate round. They currently lead La Liga with 30 points, holding a five-point advantage over second place.

In the Champions League, Real Madrid have been perfect so far, winning all their group matches, scoring eight goals and conceding only one. Historically, Real have performed very well against Liverpool. In the last nine meetings between the two clubs, Real Madrid have won seven times, drawn once, and lost only once.

Probable Lineups

Liverpool: Mamardashvili, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Ekitike, Gakpo

Mamardashvili, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Ekitike, Gakpo Real Madrid: Courtois, Valverde, Militao, Asencio, Carreras, Guler, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Mastantuono, Vinicius, Mbappe

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Liverpool have conceded the first goal in 7 of their last 8 matches.

Real Madrid have won 15 of their last 16 matches.

Real Madrid have won 6 of their last 7 away matches.

3 of Real Madrid’s last 4 matches have seen under 3.5 goals.

Real Madrid have scored first in 8 of their last 9 matches.

Real Madrid have won 7 of the last 9 head-to-head meetings with Liverpool.

Liverpool — Real Madrid Prediction

This match promises to be a high-quality and exciting contest between two teams with some of the strongest squads in Europe. Liverpool may not be at their best form at the moment, but at Anfield they always play proactively and rarely give away points easily. Real Madrid, meanwhile, have only one league defeat this season and are performing consistently across all competitions. Historically, Real have also dominated their encounters with Liverpool. Overall, we expect a dynamic and entertaining match, with goals likely from both sides. We predict over 3 goals in this match at odds of 1.6.