Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.56 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On November 4, 2025, the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus will host the UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 4 clash between Olympiacos and PSV Eindhoven.

See also: Leipzig vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

The teams have faced each other only three times.

Across those three encounters, a total of 13 goals have been scored.

Head-to-head record: Olympiacos - 2 wins, draws - 0, PSV - 1 win.

PSV are unbeaten in their last eight matches and are on a five-game winning streak.

Olympiacos have won three of their last five games.

Olympiacos have conceded eight goals in three Champions League matches.

Match preview:

The Greek side comes into this fixture in a tough spot: after three rounds, they have just one point and serious defensive woes, having conceded eight goals. For Jose Luis Mendilibar’s men, this is a “win or wave goodbye to the playoffs” encounter. The home ground and passionate support in Piraeus could prove decisive, but the pressure is massive.

PSV, on the other hand, are in a much more comfortable position: four points from three games and impressive domestic form give Peter Bosz’s team confidence. The Dutch outfit have shown maturity in attack and solid organization, especially against opponents who open up and lose focus.

Olympiacos will surely try to impose their game and play with high intensity from the first whistle, but PSV are clinical at punishing mistakes in possession. Expect an open, dynamic contest where the hosts will be forced to push forward, while the visitors will remain composed and look to strike on the counter. Given the teams’ current form and their ability to convert chances, PSV are the favorites and look poised to take a crucial three points from Greece, moving a step closer to the knockout rounds.

Probable lineups:

Olympiacos: Tzolakis, Costinha, Retsos, Pirola, Onyemaechi, Hezze, Garcia, Cabella, Taremi, Podence, Kaabi.

Tzolakis, Costinha, Retsos, Pirola, Onyemaechi, Hezze, Garcia, Cabella, Taremi, Podence, Kaabi. PSV: Kovar, Dest, Schouten, Gasiorowski, Salah-Eddine, Junior, Veerman, Man, Saibari, Perisic, Til.

Match prediction:

Both sides boast potent attacking lines and play open, dynamic football. Olympiacos are always aggressive at home and will surely create chances, while PSV consistently find the net even away from home. With both defenses vulnerable, goals seem almost inevitable. Prediction: both teams to score – yes.