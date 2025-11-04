Prediction on game Total over 3.0 Odds: 1.69 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the fourth matchday in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Wednesday at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, where the local side Ajax will host Turkish giants Galatasaray. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

This Champions League campaign has been nothing short of disastrous for Ajax — zero points after three rounds and a whopping 11 goals conceded. The team can't seem to find their rhythm either in attack or defense, even with home support behind them.

The encounter with Galatasaray offers the Amsterdammers a chance to salvage at least some points, but given their current form, hopes are slim. Especially considering they've lost four of their last five home matches in the Champions League.

Galatasaray are on a strong run, having claimed two consecutive wins in the Champions League, showing real confidence going forward. On the flip side, the Turkish side remains vulnerable at the back — they've conceded in 12 of their last 13 Champions League matches, but make up for it with a potent offense.

On the road, Galatasaray have struggled: four straight away defeats in the Champions League speak for themselves. Nevertheless, they consistently find the net away from home, and could well capitalize on Ajax's unstable defense.

Probable lineups

Ajax : Yarosh, Goey, Itakura, Bas, Roza, Klaassen, Taylor, Glukh, Moro, Godts, Weghorst

: Yarosh, Goey, Itakura, Bas, Roza, Klaassen, Taylor, Glukh, Moro, Godts, Weghorst Galatasaray: Cakir, Szalai, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs, Torreira, Lemina, Akgun, Yilmaz, Sane, Osimhen

Match facts and head-to-head

Ajax have conceded 11 goals in three rounds — the worst record in the tournament.

Galatasaray have lost their last four Champions League away games.

Five of Ajax's last six home Champions League matches have seen at least three goals scored.

Prediction

A clash between two unpredictable yet offensively sharp teams promises to be both entertaining and high-scoring. Both sides favor open, attacking football, and while Ajax and Galatasaray regularly find the net, they also make defensive mistakes. That style should lead to goals at both ends, with the total likely to surpass three. Our pick: over 3.0 total goals at odds of 1.69.