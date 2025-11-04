Prediction on game Win Newcastle Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the matches of the 4th round of the 2025/26 Champions League group stage will take place on Wednesday at St. James' Park in Newcastle, where the local side Newcastle will host Spanish club Athletic. I suggest a bet on goals in this clash, which comes with solid chances for success.

Match preview

The English side have started this European campaign quite well, despite losing to Barcelona in the opening round. Since then, the team has bounced back, confidently defeating Union and Benfica with a combined scoreline of 7-0.

Newcastle are showing a mature game, especially in the first half, where they have avoided defeat for five consecutive matches. It’s also worth highlighting their impressive attacking output — the club consistently finds the net and controls the tempo.

Athletic only managed to claim their first win in the third round, turning things around against Qarabag after conceding early. Before that, the Basques suffered back-to-back defeats to Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund.

The team regularly concedes away from home and rarely scores more than once per match. However, even in tough situations, the Basques never lose their attacking intent and can strike back, especially if the opposition slips up at the back.

Probable lineups

Newcastle : Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Guimarães, Miley, Joelinton, Murphy, Gordon, Woltemade

Athletic: Simón, Berchiche, Laporte, Vivian, Gorosabel, Jaureguizar, Galarreta, N. Williams, Sancet, Berenguer, Guruzeta

Match facts and head-to-head

Newcastle have not lost in the first half of their last five Champions League games.

Athletic have scored exactly one goal in each of their last five away matches.

In five of Newcastle's last six Champions League matches, there have been exactly two or three goals scored.

Prediction

Newcastle's form is impressive, especially after their emphatic wins. However, Athletic are also capable of causing problems up front, despite their inconsistent results. We believe Newcastle have a strong chance to claim all three points and our bet for this match is on a Newcastle win at 1.60.