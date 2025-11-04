Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.63 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the headline clashes of Matchday 4 in the 2025/26 Champions League group stage takes place this Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, where the home side Manchester City will host Borussia Dortmund. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with solid chances for a successful return.

Match preview

The English champions are looking comfortable in the Champions League, having collected 7 points from three matches and consistently finding the net — scoring twice in each game so far. Their home record is particularly impressive: 15 wins in their last 19 Champions League fixtures at the Etihad, and at least two goals scored in each of their previous five home ties.

However, City continue to show defensive frailties, conceding in eight of their last ten Champions League matches. This leaves the hosts vulnerable, even at home, despite their favorite status and formidable attack.

Dortmund have been a pleasant surprise going forward, netting four goals in each of their last three Champions League matches — a first in their history. The German side are looking confident in this competition, winning three out of their last four games, and drawing an incredible 4-4 away to Juventus in that stretch.

Defensive issues, though, remain a concern — Dortmund have failed to keep a clean sheet in seven consecutive Champions League outings, and they've often conceded two or more goals on the road. This is a serious challenge ahead of their trip to Manchester, especially given City's attacking firepower.

Probable lineups

Manchester City : Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, Stones, Reijnders, Bernardo Silva, Savio, Foden, Bobb, Haaland

: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, Stones, Reijnders, Bernardo Silva, Savio, Foden, Bobb, Haaland Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini, Couto, Nmecha, Bellingham, Svensson, Adeyemi, Guirassy, Bayer

Match facts and head-to-head

Both teams have scored in 5 of the last 6 head-to-head meetings.

Borussia have conceded at least two goals in 7 of their last 9 away Champions League games.

City have won 15 of their last 19 home Champions League matches.

Prediction

Both teams boast dynamic attacks but are struggling defensively, especially amid a congested fixture list. Borussia are potent on the road, and City are relentless at home. The "Both teams to score" bet at odds of 1.63 looks like a strong pick.