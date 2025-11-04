ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Manchester City - Borussia Dortmund prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 5, 2025

Manchester City - Borussia Dortmund prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 5, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Photo: footballtoday.com / Author unknown
Manchester City Manchester City
Champions League (Round 4) 05 nov 2025, 15:00
- : -
World, Manchester, Etihad Stadium
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.63
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the headline clashes of Matchday 4 in the 2025/26 Champions League group stage takes place this Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, where the home side Manchester City will host Borussia Dortmund. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with solid chances for a successful return.

Match preview

The English champions are looking comfortable in the Champions League, having collected 7 points from three matches and consistently finding the net — scoring twice in each game so far. Their home record is particularly impressive: 15 wins in their last 19 Champions League fixtures at the Etihad, and at least two goals scored in each of their previous five home ties.

However, City continue to show defensive frailties, conceding in eight of their last ten Champions League matches. This leaves the hosts vulnerable, even at home, despite their favorite status and formidable attack.

Dortmund have been a pleasant surprise going forward, netting four goals in each of their last three Champions League matches — a first in their history. The German side are looking confident in this competition, winning three out of their last four games, and drawing an incredible 4-4 away to Juventus in that stretch.

Defensive issues, though, remain a concern — Dortmund have failed to keep a clean sheet in seven consecutive Champions League outings, and they've often conceded two or more goals on the road. This is a serious challenge ahead of their trip to Manchester, especially given City's attacking firepower.

Probable lineups

  • Manchester City: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, Stones, Reijnders, Bernardo Silva, Savio, Foden, Bobb, Haaland
  • Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini, Couto, Nmecha, Bellingham, Svensson, Adeyemi, Guirassy, Bayer

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Both teams have scored in 5 of the last 6 head-to-head meetings.
  • Borussia have conceded at least two goals in 7 of their last 9 away Champions League games.
  • City have won 15 of their last 19 home Champions League matches.

Prediction

Both teams boast dynamic attacks but are struggling defensively, especially amid a congested fixture list. Borussia are potent on the road, and City are relentless at home. The "Both teams to score" bet at odds of 1.63 looks like a strong pick.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.63
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Wadi Degla FC vs Haras El Hodoud prediction Premier League Egypt 04 nov 2025, 10:00 Wadi Degla vs Haras El Hodoud prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025 Wadi Degla FC Odds: 1.77 Haras El Hodoud Recommended Mostbet
Chippa United vs Magesi FC prediction South African Betway Premiership 04 nov 2025, 12:30 Chippa United vs Magesi: Who Can End Their Winless Run? Chippa United Odds: 1.99 Magesi FC Bet now 1xBet
AmaZulu FC vs Polokwane City prediction South African Betway Premiership 04 nov 2025, 12:30 AmaZulu vs Polokwane City: H2H, lineups and match prediction — November 4, 2025 AmaZulu FC Odds: 1.64 Polokwane City Bet now 1xBet
Sekhukhune United vs Richards Bay prediction South African Betway Premiership 04 nov 2025, 12:30 Sekhukhune United vs Richards Bay: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — November 4, 2025 Sekhukhune United Odds: 1.5 Richards Bay Recommended 1xBet
SSC Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Champions League 04 nov 2025, 12:45 Napoli vs Eintracht: Who Will Claim Their Second Win in the UEFA Champions League? SSC Napoli Odds: 1.64 Eintracht Frankfurt Bet now Mostbet
Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Smouha SC prediction Premier League Egypt 04 nov 2025, 13:00 Al Arab vs Smouha prediction, H2H and probable lineups — November 4, 2025 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Odds: 1.58 Smouha SC Bet now 1xBet
ZED FC vs National Bank prediction Premier League Egypt 04 nov 2025, 13:00 ZED vs National Bank of Egypt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025 ZED FC Odds: 1.76 National Bank Recommended 1xBet
Juventus vs Sporting CP prediction Champions League 04 nov 2025, 15:00 Juventus vs Sporting: Can Sporting Extend Their Winning Streak? Juventus Odds: 1.67 Sporting CP Bet now 1xBet
Tottenham vs FC Copenhagen prediction Champions League 04 nov 2025, 15:00 Tottenham vs Copenhagen: Can Copenhagen Put Up a Fight Away from Home? Tottenham Odds: 1.44 FC Copenhagen Bet now Melbet
Atletico Madrid vs Union St.Gilloise prediction Champions League 04 nov 2025, 15:00 Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction, H2H and probable lineups — November 4, 2025 Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.75 Union St.Gilloise Recommended Melbet
Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich prediction Champions League 04 nov 2025, 15:00 PSG vs Bayern prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025 Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.65 Bayern Munich Bet now Mostbet
Tottenham vs FC Copenhagen prediction Champions League 04 nov 2025, 15:00 Tottenham - Copenhagen prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.6 FC Copenhagen Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores