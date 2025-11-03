ES ES FR FR
Inter vs Kairat prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - November 5, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Inter vs Kairat Almaty prediction Photo: goal.com / Author unknown
Champions League (Round 4) 05 nov 2025, 15:00
World, Milano, Giuseppe Meazza
One of the matches of Matchday 4 in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Wednesday at the San Siro in Milan, where local side Inter host Kazakhstan’s Kairat. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

The Nerazzurri are cruising through the Champions League group stage, not dropping a single point and keeping their net untouched. The team displays impressive consistency both in attack — scoring at least twice in almost every match — and in defense, where, for the first time in a long while, they’ve built a reliable back line.

Inter’s home form is especially striking, having won seven of their last nine matches in the competition at San Siro. The Nerazzurri are adept at opening the scoring early and dictating the tempo, often leaving opponents struggling to keep up.

Kairat, meanwhile, continue their Champions League campaign without a single win, and tellingly, have only managed to score in one of their last six matches. Despite attempts to stay organized at the back, their struggles in attack negate much of their defensive effort.

Away from home, Kairat look even less convincing — they haven’t won in seven consecutive away fixtures. Their offensive output is extremely low: scoring twice on the road has become a near-impossible task for this side.

Probable line-ups

  • Inter: Sommer, Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Sučić, Çalhanoğlu, Dimarco, Lautaro Martínez, Bonni
  • Kairat: Anarbekov, Martynovich, Sorokin, Mrynskiy, Tapalov, Gromyko, Arad, Mata, Kasabulat, Koshta, Satpayev

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Inter opened the scoring in eight of their last nine home Champions League matches.
  • Kairat have failed to win any of their last seven Champions League away games.
  • The Milan side have kept a clean sheet in all three group stage matches so far.

Prediction

The gulf in quality is simply too great. Inter are a well-oiled machine, especially at home, while Kairat struggle to even find the net consistently. The Italians should wrap up the points without much fuss, while the visitors will aim to keep the scoreline respectable. Our bet for this match is "Inter to win and total under 4.5 goals" at odds of 1.85.

