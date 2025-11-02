"If I score a goal, I won't celebrate" - Trent Alexander-Arnold comments ahead of Champions League clash against Liverpool

A special match for Alexander-Arnold

Ahead of the upcoming Champions League showdown between Real Madrid and Liverpool, set for Tuesday, November 4 at 21:00 CET, the Madrid club's defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has delivered an emotional statement.

Details: In an interview with Prime Video Sport, the Englishman admitted that despite his move to the Spanish giants, his bond with his boyhood club remains as strong as ever:

“If I scored against Liverpool, I honestly wouldn't celebrate,” said Alexander-Arnold.

Trent is a product of Liverpool's academy and made over 300 appearances for the club before joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2025.

Reminder: Under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, Real are enjoying their best start in nearly a century.