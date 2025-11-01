One of the fixtures of Matchday 11 in Spain’s La Liga will take place on Sunday at the Benito Villamarín Stadium in Seville, where local side Betis will host Mallorca. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with solid chances of success.

Match preview

Betis head into this encounter eager to bounce back after their defeat to Atlético in the previous round. The team has slipped down the table and now sits in seventh place, having dropped out of the European qualification spots. However, three of their four league wins this season have come at home, which boosts confidence ahead of a meeting with a stubborn yet inconsistent opponent.

Recent home games in Seville have been positive for the Green-and-Whites: a victory over Espanyol, a draw against Villarreal, and a confident performance in the Cup. It’s also worth noting that Betis have lost just twice in their last ten La Liga home matches. The support of their fans, strong motivation, and the good form of key players make Betis the clear favorite in this upcoming clash.

Mallorca, on the other hand, are still battling to avoid relegation, sitting just 16th in the table. The team has struggled away from home, earning just three points from their last five road games. Moreover, Mallorca have managed to beat Betis only once in their last 12 head-to-head meetings, a stat that certainly doesn’t favor the Islanders.

Nevertheless, Mallorca have picked up seven points from their last four rounds and are showing some improvement. A Cup victory and a draw with Levante highlight their growing confidence. However, with several squad absences and a long-running streak of poor results in Seville, their chances of success on this particular trip look slim.

Probable lineups

Betis : López, Bellerín, Bartra, Nathan, Rodríguez, Amrabat, Roca, Antony, Fornals, Ez Abde, Hernández

Mallorca: Román, Maffeo, Valjent, Raíllo, Mojica, Morlanes, Costa, Tenas, Darder, Mateo Joseph, Muriqi

Match facts and head-to-head

Betis have won three of their last four home matches against Mallorca.

Mallorca have defeated Betis only once in their last 12 head-to-head encounters.

Mallorca have lost four of their last five away matches in La Liga.

Prediction

Betis are consistently strong at home and rarely drop points against lower-table opponents. Mallorca struggle on the road and have traditionally found it tough in Seville. Given these factors, a Betis win looks like the best bet.