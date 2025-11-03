Prediction on game Bayern Munich wont lose Odds: 1.65 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the marquee fixtures of Matchday 4 in the Champions League group stage will unfold on Tuesday at the Parc des Princes in Paris, where local giants PSG host Bayern Munich. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, given both teams’ current form.

Match preview

PSG head into the game as reigning champions and group leaders, but not without some selection headaches. Luis Enrique’s side endured a tough start to the season due to injuries to several key players, but managed to stay top in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League. Their latest win over Nice in Ligue 1 (1-0) was snatched in stoppage time, showing character but also highlighting a lack of attacking efficiency.

In European competition, the Parisians have been prolific, as seen in their 7-2 demolition of Bayer, but defensive frailties persist. The absence of center-back Zabarnyi through suspension could leave a glaring gap at the back. Their home record this season is impressive, but a 3-3 draw with Strasbourg proved that even at the Parc des Princes, PSG are not invincible.

Bayern are flawless across all competitions this season and in blistering form. Vincent Kompany’s men have racked up 15 consecutive victories, with their attacking trio of Kane, Dias, and Olise accounting for the lion’s share of their 54 goals. The German side routinely dismantles opponents, scoring three or four goals per game while maintaining defensive solidity.

In the Champions League, the Munich side dispatched Brugge 4-0, and in the Bundesliga they crushed Leverkusen 3-0—clear signs of their high level of readiness. Bayern travel to Paris as the best away team of the season, boasting eight wins in eight away matches, including two clean sheets in their last three. The Bavarians are fresh, have a full squad, and their lethal attacking trio is ready to go all out.

Probable lineups

PSG : Chevalier, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery, Neves, Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, Barcola

: Chevalier, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery, Neves, Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, Barcola Bayern: Neuer, Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Bischoff, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Olise, Kane, Dias, Jackson

Match facts and head-to-head

Both teams have won all three of their opening group matches, but PSG have scored one more goal.

Bayern have won eight consecutive away matches since the start of the season, including two clean sheets.

PSG remain unbeaten at home, but have conceded in three of their last four matches at the Parc des Princes.

Prediction

The Parisians will battle hard, drawing on home support and individual brilliance, but a congested schedule and a weakened defense could cost them. Bayern, on the other hand, look like a juggernaut right now, capable of steamrolling anyone. Our pick for this match: "Bayern double chance" at 1.65.