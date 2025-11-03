Prediction on game Total under 2.0 Odds: 1.76 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 13th round of the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Tuesday at the Cairo Military Academy Stadium, where ZED will host National Bank of Egypt. Let’s break down the likely outcome of this clash, drawing on head-to-head statistics and the current form of both teams.

Match preview

ZED sits 9th in the table with 16 points from 12 rounds. The team has shown inconsistent results, alternating wins and losses, suffering three defeats in their last six matches. Despite this, ZED consistently finds the net at home and is well-organized defensively, especially on their own turf.

ZED’s home form is fairly solid: three wins in their last six home games and only two losses. The team isn’t overly prolific—11 goals in 12 rounds—underscoring their pragmatic style. Points in such fixtures are earned through discipline and tight play in the midfield.

The "Bankers," on the other hand, come into this match with 15 points from 11 matches, sitting just behind their opponents. The team has been impressive on the road—winning three of their last five away games. A solid defense and effective possession (averaging 60% per match) enable National Bank of Egypt to get results.

The club has performed well in recent rounds, losing just one of their last six matches. The "Bankers" actively use wing play and focus on quick transitions from defense to attack. Notably, their away scoring form stands out, with eight goals in their last three matches on the road.

Probable lineups

ZED : Lotfi, Said, Castello, Abdel-Aziz, Rabia, Saad, Ahmed El Sagiri, Alaa, Messi, Atef, Magassa

: Lotfi, Said, Castello, Abdel-Aziz, Rabia, Saad, Ahmed El Sagiri, Alaa, Messi, Atef, Magassa National Bank of Egypt: El Balouti, Dowidar, El Gazzar, El Gazzar, Yakubu, Fathi, Ashraf, Wahid, Madbouli, Shalaby, Faisal

Match facts and head-to-head

National Bank of Egypt are unbeaten in 8 of their last 9 Egyptian Premier League matches.

All three previous meetings between ZED and NBE in the Premier League ended with under 2.5 total goals.

ZED have scored in 67% of their home matches this season.

Prediction

Both teams show similar stats and occupy close spots in the standings. Given their balance, pragmatic approach, and head-to-head history, a draw looks the most likely outcome. For betting, consider "Total under 2.0" at odds of 1.76.