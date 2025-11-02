ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Predictions Wadi Degla vs Haras El Hodoud prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025

Wadi Degla vs Haras El Hodoud prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Wadi Degla FC vs Haras El Hodoud prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Wadi Degla FC Wadi Degla FC
Premier League Egypt (Round 13) 04 nov 2025, 10:00
- : -
Egypt,
Haras El Hodoud Haras El Hodoud
Prediction on game Win Wadi Degla FC
Odds: 1.77
Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95


One of the fixtures of the 13th round of the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Tuesday at the Petrosport Stadium in Cairo, where the local side Wadi Degla will host Haras El Hodoud. Here's a betting tip for the outcome of this encounter with strong odds for success.

Match preview

Wadi Degla are enjoying a confident season and currently sit sixth in the league table, just one point away from the top five. The team consistently picks up points, showing particular strength at home, where they've beaten the likes of Zamalek and Tala'ea El Gaish.

In their last six matches, the club has suffered only one defeat and showcased defensive solidity, conceding just ten goals in 12 games. Overall, Wadi Degla appear as an organized and balanced side: boasting high possession rates, accurate passing, and an impressive number of dangerous attacks.

Haras El Hodoud, meanwhile, are struggling this campaign, languishing in 15th place. The team has lost four of their last six matches and have been poor on the road: three defeats in their last five away games, with their only win coming against ZED. Their attack is underperforming—averaging just 0.4 goals per game away from home.

Defensive frailty and lack of scoring power are making it difficult for Haras El Hodoud to consistently pick up points. Despite occasional flashes, the team frequently comes up short in tight contests and commits numerous errors near their own goal. Facing an organized opponent, especially away, leaves them with slim chances for success.

Probable lineups

  • Wadi Degla: Hossam, Farouk, Kamal, Teka, Ayman, Abfrlati, Shouls, Diasti, Mees, Oya, Boli
  • Haras El Hodoud: El Zanfali, Yehia, Abdelhakim, Abu-Salima, Awad, El Henawy, Mahmoud, Mahmoud El Qyat, Saviola, Abu Gouda, Khalil

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Wadi Degla are unbeaten in 8 of their last 9 Egyptian Premier League matches.
  • Haras El Hodoud have lost 3 of their last 5 away games.
  • In 4 of the last 5 home matches between Wadi Degla and Haras El Hodoud, the "Under 2.5 goals" bet has landed.

Prediction

Given the stability and current form of Wadi Degla, as well as Haras El Hodoud's poor away performances, backing the home side to win looks like the logical choice.

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores