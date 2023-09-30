Real Madrid defeats Girona and returns to the top of La Liga

The highlight of La Liga's eighth matchday was the clash between Girona and Real Madrid. Surprisingly, Girona sat at the pinnacle of the league table before the opening whistle. However, the Catalans failed to affirm their newfound dominance.

The match commenced on an evenly balanced note. Yet, it was Real Madrid's superior finishing that made the difference. They took a two-goal lead through strikes from Joselu and Tchouaméni. Girona struggled to muster a response, and the Los Blancos added a third goal in the second half.

Following eight matchdays, Real Madrid assumes the leadership of La Liga. Girona slips to third, trailing by two points, while Barcelona occupies the second spot.

On October 3rd, Real Madrid anticipates a UEFA Champions League fixture against Napoli.

Earlier, we reported that in the eighth round of La Liga, Barcelona secured a 1-0 victory over Sevilla, courtesy of an own goal by Sergio Ramos.

La Liga, Matchday 8

Girona - Real Madrid 0:3

Goals: Joselu 17', Tchouaméni 21', Bellingham 71'.