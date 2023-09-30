Guardiola speaks out about Girona's sensational results

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola commented on the situation in the Spanish Championship.

Let us remind you that Girona is unexpectedly in the lead there, which after seven rounds has scored 19 points and is undefeated.

Speaking about the leadership of the team from Catalonia, Guardiola noted that he is more surprised not by the first place of Girona, but by the level of play that the team shows.

"The most important thing is not that Girona are at the top of the table, as there are still a few matches played. I am impressed by their performance, the team looks better than their opponents in every match, creates more chances and plays attractive football. I really want to believe that "Girona will continue in the same spirit," he said.

Let us remind you that on September 30, Girona will face a serious test. In the home championship match, she will play against Real Madrid, which is only one point behind the sensational leader (18).

Let us note that at the same time, Guardiola’s team is a confident leader in the English Championship. After six rounds, Manchester City scored the maximum points and is the sole leader.