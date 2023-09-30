RU RU NG NG
Girona's coach has shared information about Tsygankov's trauma. Ukrainian leader has been injured

Girona's coach has shared information about Tsygankov's trauma. Ukrainian leader has been injured

Football news Today, 17:04
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
PHOTO: Alex Caparros

On September 30th, in the 8th round match of La Liga between Girona and Real Madrid (0:3), the Ukrainian leader of the red and whites, Viktor Tsyhankov, suffered an injury and requested a substitution at the end of the first half.

After the match, Girona's coach, Michel, provided some information about Tsyhankov's injury:

"Tsyhankov told me that something was bothering him. He asked to be substituted. It seems to be related to his muscles, but we don't know how serious it is. He will need to undergo some medical examinations."

According to unofficial information, Tsyhankov has injured the back part of his thigh. It may take 2-3 weeks for Viktor to recover. Tomorrow, on October 1st, the club's medical staff will conduct further examinations on Tsyhankov and provide a final diagnosis.

